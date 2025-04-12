CSUN softball blanked in series opener vs. Cal State Fullerton

The CSUN softball team came into Friday’s series opener vs. Cal State Fullerton knowing they were going to have to bring their best against the top offense in the conference.

However, the Titans’ lineup did just enough to steal game one in the series, coming away with a 2-0 victory over the Matadors at Anderson Family Field.

It was the first conference series opener that CSUN has dropped and the first time they have been shutout in conference play. The Matadors dropped to 17-19 overall and 10-5 in the Big West. The win allows CSUF to leapfrog the Matadors in conference standings, sending CSUN to third place.

CSUN coach Charlotte Morgan stated the importance of execution on offense, especially with runners in scoring position.

“Fullerton got the hit when they needed it,” Morgan said. “We did a couple good things on the defensive side, and I thought [Lauryn Carranco] threw a great game. We just got to make adjustments offensively sooner when runners are in scoring position. We left five [runners] on. We had our opportunities. The environment was great. It’s what conference is about.”

Despite being charged with the loss, CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco held her own against the No. 1 scoring offense in the Big West. The junior pitcher tossed six innings of two-run ball and tacked on four strikeouts in her outing.

Morgan said she was proud of the way her ace performed in the circle.

“I thought she did a good job mixing speeds, working ahead, working her zones. She did a good job responding too. We made a couple of errors, and she did a great job having our back in the circle with some big, big strikeouts. She was really mature in the circle, stood composed and really did a good job of keeping them off-balance throughout the game,” Morgan said.

The Matadors were not able to get much going offensively, scattering only three hits across the game. CSUF pitcher Trisha McCleskey went the distance and picked up seven strikeouts on the night.

CSUN infielder Tiara Westbrook registered one of the team’s three hits, finishing her night 1-3 with a single. Westbrook has now registered a hit in 10 of her last 11 games as she continues to swing the bat with authority.

“We had some good at bats, and we had some really bad at bats. A couple of our hitters did well throughout the game, but we got to be better sooner,” Morgan said. “As an offense, we can’t just rely on one [batter], and we’ve been having different people come up throughout each weekend, and I don’t expect anything different for this weekend either.”

Carranco and McCleskey were engaged in a true pitcher’s duel for the first three innings, holding both teams scoreless until the Titans struck for the only runs of the game on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

CSUN’s offense struggled manufacturing base runners in the final three innings as they were held to one hit and one walk.

“As hitters, we’re going to keep getting better. We’re gonna keep doing what we need to do, and I know and trust that we’ll do that. I think just as a whole, as conference goes, pitchers get better, and as hitters, you have to get better,” Morgan added.

The Matadors aim to rebound and potentially take the series tomorrow in a doubleheader at Fullerton. Game one will begin at 1 p.m. and game two is scheduled for 3 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.