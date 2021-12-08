9 places to celebrate the holiday season

A sign that reads, “Here for the cheer” at Paper Source at the Westfield Topanga & The Village in Woodland Hills on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Get in the holiday spirit with these fun festivities this winter season! Make some joyous memories with your loved ones with just a few family friendly places.

Let it Snow

Snow will be falling this winter season and covering Westfield Topanga’s outdoor village in December from Friday through Sunday evenings. Located at Westfield Topanga & The Village from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23.

The Immersive Nutcracker Experience

The Nutcracker is coming to life this holiday season with an interactive touch. This holiday classic experience will include “virtual reality, projection mapping and more immersive technology.” Enjoy a family-friendly holiday experience with the Immersive Nutcracker at Westfield Topanga & The Village from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31.

Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey

Elf on the Shelf is a festive outdoor experience that is decorated with bright lights. Guests can enjoy holiday treats, walk through light tunnels and even ice skate at their outdoor ice skating rink. Elf on the Shelf is located at 1101 W. McKinley Avenue in Pomona, California from Nov. 5, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022.

Griffith Park Holiday Train Ride

Take a train ride through Griffith Park and enjoy the holiday-decorated scenery. Griffith Park Holiday Train Ride is open from Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 7, 2022.

Los Angeles Zoo Lights

Walk through a winter wonderland at the Los Angeles Zoo and see “the world’s largest illuminated pop-up storybook, a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes, and a twinkling tunnel filled with dynamic swirls of color.” The event takes place at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 19, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022.

Los Angeles Kings Holiday Ice

Experience an outdoor ice skating rink and skate around a beautifully decorated Christmas tree for a limited time. L.A. Live is having their annual outdoor ice skating rink from Nov. 27, 2021 through Jan. 7, 2022.