CSUN theater presents a Shakespearean comedy

Nylah Quijano, Culture Reporter
March 28, 2024
CSUN+Theatre+is+currently+hosting+their+interpretation+of+%E2%80%9CA+Midsummer+Night%E2%80%99s+Dream%E2%80%9D+at+the+Experimental+Theatre+in+the+Soraya+on+March+15+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.+
Gallery3 Photos
Brandon T King
CSUN Theatre is currently hosting their interpretation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Experimental Theatre in the Soraya on March 15 in Northridge, Calif.

The CSUN theater department hosted their interpretation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Mar. 15 at the Experimental Theatre located in the Soraya.

As the audience found their seats, they were automatically transported to Athens, Greece during a time of passion and desire. As each character revealed themselves, there was a sense of comfort brought to the audience.

The play began with Theseus, the Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazon, played by Shaquille Hill and Mia Catalano. The mortals entered the stage professing their love for one another and were then interrupted by Egeus, the father of Hermia, demanding his daughter marry Demetrius, a man she does not love. The audience loved the introduction of the play because it immersed them in a world far beyond what they were used to. As the lights began to dim, love and agony filled the air.

Each student portrayed their character in a way that was relatable to the audience. The audience found the play to be funny and felt that they too were part of the story. There were moments when different characters would talk to the audience members and ask their opinions regarding the conflicts occurring in the play. Audience members were encouraged to feel as if they too were part of Athens, Greece during a time of betrayal and solitude.

The audience was full of friends and family of the cast, as well as CSUN students who were also part of theater courses. Phones were not allowed during the performance, but no phones were needed because the play held the attention of the audience for the duration of its run time. The play was two hours long with a 15-minute intermission.

One of the things that made the play stand out was the presentation of the character Helena, played by Hanna Brown. The passion Brown radiated through the room made her character the most interesting one. Helena interacted the most with the audience out of the characters in the play, and the audience members laughed and clapped for most of her time on stage. The character of Helena was perfectly representative of how it feels to never be someone’s first choice and always feel that you will never be good enough.

During the play, there was a constant battle between the right and wrongs of falling in love with someone unattainable. Most of the characters in the play had fallen in love with someone they are not allowed to love or someone who doesn’t love them back. Throughout the play, the audience witnesses the conflict between being forced into falling in love and naturally finding love through little things. Towards the end of the play, the theme of unrequited love turned into a moment of true love that wasn’t seen before.

The final performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be held on Mar. 29 at 7:30 p.m., and Mar. 30 at 2:00 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m..

CSUN Theatre will also open their interpretation of the “Spongebob Musical,” on Apr. 17 at the Campus Theatre located in Nordhoff Hall, with performances until Apr. 27.
