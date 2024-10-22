CSUN’s Tuesday Farmers Market, a Good Taste of the Season

CSUN’s weekly farmers market, hosted by Associated Students (AS), takes place every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matador Square with stalls lined on Lindley Ave.

Every week, various vendors set up booths to offer food, merchandise or fresh produce to students. Associated Students recently made changes to the event’s set up, creating a more open layout with live music, hammocks, chairs and small games.

“We want to make it more of a chill vibe, and just give students a chance to come out, sit, talk to people, have some food, rather than getting information jammed through their throats,” said Associated Student’s event producer Jacob Matthew Kuzmick

While providing entertainment, Kuzmick mentioned the live performances are typically by student volunteers, selected by AS through links shared on Instagram. If successful, some performers may be considered for paid opportunities in the future and could be considered certain performers more in the future for paid performances.

Associated Students have a contract with Raw Inspiration, a third-party company that coordinates farmers markets. Unfortunately, this means they are unable to select the type of vendors or companies that come out for the event.

However, Raw Inspiration brings a wide variety of vendors each week. For example, on Oct. 15 the market featured vendors such as the Original Tamales, Los Guzman Mexican Food, Delmy Pupusas, Oono Sushi Burrito, Teppangeles, Eatanother Smash Burger, Hernandez Brothers Family Farms, and others.

“We love it so much! We are here every time it’s here and last semester our classes didn’t align with the times that the farmers market was here, and it was very depressing,” said student Venera Grigoryan.

In addition to food and produce, the farmers market also includes vendors selling merchandise such as jewelry, toys, plushies and clothing.

The market is advertised through the CSUN AS Productions Instagram account, along with other signs all around campus, including a large inflatable arch and tents, making it hard to miss.

“I just hope it’s never leaving CSUN. I hope it’s always gonna be there,” said student Irada Jalilova.