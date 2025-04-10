The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Nintendo Switch 2 unveiled – Innovative games, higher performance and higher pricing

Jesse Illanes, Culture Editor
April 10, 2025
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch 2 Key Art. Courtesy of Nintendo.

Nintendo and gaming fans have been eagerly anticipating the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that occurred on April 2, as fans finally got new information about the successor to the original Nintendo Switch, with exciting new game releases, increased fidelity and performance for their favorite games, and questionable pricing.

It has been eight years since the release of the Nintendo Switch, and it’s been overdue for a new iteration. The Switch felt aging, with mediocre performance on some of the biggest games, like “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” and “Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.”

After years of rumors, speculation and a “first-look” teaser video from two months ago, Nintendo delivered on unveiling the Switch 2 with the launch strategy, lineup of games, accessories and how original Nintendo Switch games will be upgraded on the Switch 2.

The technical specifications were honestly surprising. The Switch 2, having a 1080p screen with up to 120 frames-per-second (fps) supported and games running in 4K resolution on TV mode, is a sigh of relief that Nintendo is finally keeping up with modern gaming.

An ominous character interaction, featured in “The Duskbloods” reveal trailer. Courtesy of Nintendo. (Nintendo)

Overall, we had some jaw-dropping announcements with the games shown, such as “The Duskbloods,” a new IP by “Elden Ring” creators, FromSoftware. The game appears eerily similar to the PlayStation cult classic, “Bloodborne.”

After years of fans wanting a sequel or even a remaster, FromSoftware decided to make their IP, as Sony owns Bloodborne, similar to FromSoftware creating the “Dark Souls” series after Sony owned the rights for “Demon’s Souls” and not doing anything with it in 2011.

The sinister 19th-century gothic/British setting, tied with the main character seemingly being an axe-wielding, gun-touting vampire, will surely please fans of “souls-like” games. Part of the surprise was that this game would be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, making this an amazing selling point for the system, even though the game will be released next year.

Learning after the direction that the game will be “multiplayer-focused” and described as “PvPvE” is a bit of a “turn-off” because I enjoy FromSoft’s single-player experiences. However, I’m still excited to learn more about The Duskbloods.

Mario, Luigi and other racers competing in Mario Kart World. Courtesy of Nintendo. (Nintendo)

Nintendo themselves brought their “A game,” starting with “Mario Kart World,” an innovative, open-world take on the series. From Goombas to Cataquacks, virtually every common Super Mario enemy and NPC is playable in the game, even “Moo Moo,” a cow who was a stage hazard in previous Mario Kart titles.

The game is sure to be Switch 2’s marquee title, as the different modes, such as “Free Run” and “Knockout Tour,” are welcome additions and broaden the horizons of the Mario Kart series. All the racetracks are interconnected, so the Free Run mode allows players to explore the entire world, discovering shortcuts and secrets. Knockout Tour is a mode that most other racing games have, where you race on different tracks without loading times in between, and the last few players are eliminated every lap until there is only one racer remaining.

The innovation doesn’t stop with Mario Kart, as “Donkey Kong Bananza” was revealed, being a completely new, graphically stunning 3D platformer, being the first new Donkey Kong game in over a decade.

It looks similar to Super Mario Odyssey on the original Switch, so having a new Donkey Kong game replace the potential new 3D Mario game close to launch is interesting and welcome. The focus is especially on mining, with Donkey Kong able to dig and climb easily, making it a lot different and unique from the Mario games.

Donkey Kong punching “banandium” deposits inside a mine in “Donkey Kong Bananza.” Courtesy of Nintendo. (Nintendo)

“Nintendo Switch 2 Editions” of original Switch games are upgrades taking advantage of the Switch 2’s new graphical power, and I’m glad to see Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and especially Metroid Prime 4 receiving 4K 60fps upgrades on the new system.

Nintendo GameCube classics being a part of their “expansion pack” online plan is a great motivator to buy their expanded online plan, and it is great to see 3rd party support coming on day one, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza Zero, Deltarune and many other 3rd party releases.

The Switch 2 is obviously a powerful system that warrants the $449 price tag (even though it is higher than usual for Nintendo) because its power seems to surpass competitors like the Steam Deck. But knowing that Mario Kart World will retail for $79.99 is something no one was prepared for.

When “Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” was released in 2023, Nintendo decided to raise the price for that game by $10, making it the only new Switch game to have the $70 price tag. This was seen as one of the most “anti-consumer” practices by Nintendo because it didn’t make sense for Nintendo to charge this amount on aging hardware, while PlayStation charges the same amount for 4K and high-performance gaming.

Nintendo’s continuing aggressive pricing strategies will set a precedent for other game companies to charge way more for games.

Speaking of pricing, the U.S. tariffs delaying the pre-orders of the system in the U.S. is concerning for people who already thought the Switch 2 was too expensive. Nothing is set regarding this situation at the moment of writing this other than the June 5 release date being unchanged, which makes sense, but it will potentially increase the system’s price.

Also, all the misinformation about the system has been plaguing potential excitement for the launch, which could’ve been easily alleviated with a blog post addressing all the frequently asked questions. Questions like the “game-key” releases, the prices of physical vs digital games, Switch 2 Edition games being on the game cart or a download code, the cost of the Switch 2 upgrades and countless other questions are still being asked a week after the direct.

Despite the peculiar pricing practices and pre-order delay, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a welcome upgrade to the original Switch. The new games they showed in the direct glow with creativity will surely be the next big hit for Nintendo, making this the best place for Nintendo’s latest in the best fidelity available.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture
A vinyl record crate, displaying the selection available at Licorice Pizza in Studio City.
Second Spin: How local records stores are preparing for Record Store Day 2025
CSUN dance club Northridge Street Dancers perform April Fool's flash mob in front of Sierra Tower at CSUN in Northridge, CA. on Apr. 2, 2025.
CSUN dance club surprises students with April Fools flash mob
The Wolves: A production that confronts societal issues with female empowerment
Captain Goro Majima leading the charge in a siege against an enemy pirate ship. Courtesy of SEGA
Review: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Erick 'Deorro' Orrosquieta throws a bandana during The Big Show on the Library Lawn at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Deorro headlines CSUN’s largest student event of the year
The CSUN Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Lawrence Stoffel, performing at The Soraya on March 11, 2025.
Wind Ensemble Delivers Thrilling Night of Varied Music at The Soraya
More in Featured
CSUN head coach Andy Newman speaks to players before a game against UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2025. The Matadors lost 71-77.
Andy Newman’s culture shift transforms the CSUN basketball program
Illustration by Tania Huerta- Web version
OPINION: AI only gets worse from here
Demonstrator at the "Hands off!" protest in Pasadena, California, on April 5.
Thousands gather in the “Hands Off!” protest
Players huddle before a game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on April 4, 2025. The Matadors defeated Hawai'i in straight sets 25-17. 25-20 and 25-20.
Men's volleyball swept by the hands of Hawai’i
CSUN catcher Matthew Kurata, 23, hits a home run against BYU at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
CSUN baseball drops season series to Cal State Fullerton
Demonstrators march with handmade signs at the "Hands Off!" protest in Pasadena, California.
BREAKING: “Hands Off!” rallies take place across the nation
More in Uncategorized
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Educating the Immigrant Community: Resources to avoid self-deportation
Roberto Gonzalez, 51, slides back to first base after the University of Hawai’i pitcher attempted a pick off on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball picks up electric win over Hawai’i in series opener
CSUN Matadors celebrate winning the first game of a doubleheader against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on March 15, 2025. The Matadors won game one 4-1 and lost the second 4-3.
Softball looking to continue a hot start in conference play
(Left to right) Co-Advisor Amanda Cedeno, President Adaya-Joy, Vice-President Kennedy Carter and Secretary Ethel Akaninwor sit outside the CSUN dorms in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Connecting Through Culture With Black Girl Magic
CSUN guard Tyler Beard, 0, defending against Hawai'i guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, 30, vs. Hawai'i at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March, 8, 2025.
Men’s basketball upset in quarterfinal loss to UC Santa Barbara
From left, Donovan Constable, 23, Lorenzo Bertozzi, 2, and Stilian Delibosov, 1, attempt to block Nyherowo Omene's attack during a match against Princeton at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The Matadors defeated the Tigers 3-1.
CSUN bounces back into the win column with a win over Princeton