A conversation with Grammy-award winning jazz musician, John Beasley

The Sundial was able to sit down with Grammy-award winning jazz musician, John Beasley, to discuss his careers and his recent event, where he conducted the CSUN Jazz Band A and B on Oct. 4 at The Soraya.

Beasley has collaborated with numerous prolific artists, such as Miles Davis and Steely Dan. His music is also featured in a variety of TV and movie soundtracks from “Cheers” and “Star Trek”.

Beasley said, “I’ve had a multifaceted career, college kids might know me because I’ve worked on a few James Bond movies.”

Music has always been part of Beasley’s life. His parents and grandfather were all musicians and music educators.

“They used to drag me to rehearsals, and as a young kid, sometimes they couldn’t get a babysitter, so they put me in the front row balcony so they could see me from the pit,” said Beasley. “They said I was just like in the zone, completely in and off everything I was seeing and hearing on stage.”

Beasley has dedicated his life to music and still loves performing, conducting and writing.

“I’ve really never done anything but music my whole life. When you start playing music, it’s like you’re pretending, and it becomes real practicing in a way,” said Beasley. “I feel like I’m doing the same thing I did when I was in junior high school. I go to class, I go to rehearsal, I go home and practice my music… I still practice every day.”

Beasley was never opposed to becoming a musician himself, but at first, he did not want to be a music teacher.

“I was like the preacher’s kid, but eventually I ended up teaching and doing master classes. I really enjoy it, actually quite a lot, and I think back to being in the band room with my mom and how she used to teach,” said Beasley. “Those lessons, watching her do her thing, has really helped me out.”

Leading up to his performance at the Soraya, Beasley spoke about his anticipations of working with the CSUN department of music.

Beasley said, “I’ve never done anything at CSUN before, but the music department has been top-notch for a long time, and their jazz department in particular, I’ve known a lot of people that I work with now that have gone through that program. It is one of the better music departments in the states.”

Beasley lit up as he began talking about the musicians at CSUN.

“I’m excited, this music that we’re going to be playing, it’s not easy! It’s stuff that I use with the professional band, so they’re gonna nail it, I know they are! Young musicians are incredible to work with because they bring their generational spin to the music,” said Beasley.

Performing jazz is Beasley’s passion, and spoke about the beauty and nature of the genre.

“Jazz music is always evolving. Jazz is social music. My most memorable times playing jazz music is when you can really feel the audience, that they’re with you.” said Beasley, “You have to engage with them, not necessarily by talking, but by performing with them, bringing them along to what you do.”

When he was asked what he wanted the audience to take away from his performance, conducting at CSUN, or at any other performance, he said, “Take a vacation from reality. Forget about the election, forget about the babysitter for a minute, your spreadsheet at work. It’s time to fly with us.”

Beasley’s performance at The Soraya is part of his current 2024 California tour. He will return to the Los Angeles area on Dec. 20 for the “John Beasley Holidaze Jazz Trio ft. Michael Mayo” at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Tickets are available at https://www.johnbeasleymusic.com/shows