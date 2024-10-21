AS Sol Fest Preview: Music, Food and Giveaways

Associated Students’ (AS) Sol Fest is approaching, offering numerous opportunities for students to enjoy themselves on campus. On Thursday, Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Sierra Lawn, students can expect food, music and a space to relax.

“Sol Fest is a free outdoor community event hosted by AS Productions and Sustainability on the Sierra Lawn featuring live music, vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, free giveaways and more,” said AS Programs Manager James Forrester.

“They [students] can expect multiple free branded items, a food & desert truck, live music, a lounge space and photo opportunities. This event is held once every fall semester, however this is the first time it will be happening in multiple years,” said Forrester.

Artists performing at the event include NIA, Darvishi and the CSUN Jazz. This event provides a great opportunity to unwind between classes and connect with other students.

For more information, visit the official event page.