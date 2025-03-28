Preview: CSUN’s Big Show Featuring Deorro

Deorro will take the stage at CSUN’s Big Show on Saturday, March 29, at the University Library Lawn. Deorro is an LA-based Mexican-American DJ with over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, known for songs such as “Five More Hours,” featuring Chris Brown and “Perdoname,” featuring DyCy and Adrian Delgado.

CSUN’s Big Show is an 8,000-student capacity, on-campus party to mark the beginning of the spring Semester. Past year performers include Steve Aoki, A$AP Ferg, Blxst and LMFAO.

Emily Mulato, a fourth-year Business Marketing major, says campus events such as Big Show are especially important for commuters because it bring people together.

“A campus event like Big Show is important because it brings the CSUN community together. It’s great to see the university foster unity among students especially for commuters like me,” Mulato said.

About 51% of students at CSUN are commuters, according to “The Metro Migraine: How CSUN is working to improve transportation emissions.”

Deorro’s sound is considered EDM and Latin. According to event coordinator and music distributor Insomniac, collaborating with Latine artists on songs such as “Bailar,” featuring Pitbull and Elvis Crespo, or “Yo Las Pongo,” featuring Los Tucanes De Tijuana and Maffio.

Insomniac further explains Deorro is “A proud MexicanAmerican and voice for the Latin music community, his Latin/EDM hybrid single “Bailar” is now an 8 time Platinum-certified hit that went on to win Latin Billboard’s Tropical Song of The Year along with a subsequent recording with esteemed musical legend and performer Pitbull.”

Per the CSUN AS Events website, students and faculty are limited to one guest ticket per purchase. Gates for the concert will open at 2 p.m., and the show will end at 7 p.m. A CSUN ID is required for entry.

Tickets cost $25 for students and $30 for guests. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the AS Ticket Office located near the University Student Union (USU). Tickets may also be purchased the day of for $30 online or at the AS Ticket office. An ASL Interpreter will be provided.

For more information, visit the CSUN AS Events website for FAQs or contact the AS Office at (818) 677-2477.