The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Preview: CSUN’s Big Show Featuring Deorro

Giuliana Melgar, ReporterMarch 28, 2025
https://www.instagram.com/p/DFvwIYky71n/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Deorro will take the stage at CSUN’s Big Show on Saturday, March 29, at the University Library Lawn. Deorro is an LA-based Mexican-American DJ with over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, known for songs such as “Five More Hours,” featuring Chris Brown and “Perdoname,” featuring DyCy and Adrian Delgado. 

CSUN’s Big Show is an 8,000-student capacity, on-campus party to mark the beginning of the spring Semester. Past year performers include Steve Aoki, A$AP Ferg, Blxst and LMFAO. 

Emily Mulato, a fourth-year Business Marketing major, says campus events such as Big Show are especially important for commuters because it bring people together.

“A campus event like Big Show is important because it brings the CSUN community together. It’s great to see the university foster unity among students especially for commuters like me,” Mulato said. 

About 51% of students at CSUN are commuters, according to “The Metro Migraine: How CSUN is working to improve transportation emissions.”  

Deorro’s sound is considered EDM and Latin. According to event coordinator and music distributor Insomniac, collaborating with Latine artists on songs such as “Bailar,” featuring Pitbull and Elvis Crespo, or “Yo Las Pongo,” featuring Los Tucanes De Tijuana and Maffio.

Insomniac further explains Deorro is “A proud MexicanAmerican and voice for the Latin music community, his Latin/EDM hybrid single “Bailar” is now an 8 time Platinum-certified hit that went on to win Latin Billboard’s Tropical Song of The Year along with a subsequent recording with esteemed musical legend and performer Pitbull.”

Per the CSUN AS Events website, students and faculty are limited to one guest ticket per purchase. Gates for the concert will open at 2 p.m., and the show will end at 7 p.m. A CSUN ID is required for entry.  

Tickets cost $25 for students and $30 for guests. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the AS Ticket Office located near the University Student Union (USU). Tickets may also be purchased the day of for $30 online or at the AS Ticket office. An ASL Interpreter will be provided.

For more information, visit the CSUN AS Events website for FAQs or contact the AS Office at (818) 677-2477

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture
Media Querencia
Media Querencia
Members of Salsa Libre at one of their perfomances in 2024.
Dancing with passion while building a community
Business meets creativity at CSUN's Crochet Club
Business meets creativity at CSUN's Crochet Club
Jewelry hand-made and sold by Wuchan Davis
Wuchun Jewelry blends art and identity
The CSUN Game Development Club, with its officers and various club members, gathering for their second club meeting of the Spring 2025 semester.
Fostering Creativity With CSUN's Game Development Club
CSUN VOVE artist sofistolethemoon is a second generation American and uses her Cuban roots to influence her music, in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2025.
Sofistolethemoon finds self-healing through music
More in Featured
The Blues Project held an event at the Plaza Del Sol dedicated to raise awareness on suicide prevention in Northridge, Calif., on Mar. 25, 2025.
Students seek PAWS-itivity during midterms
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Department of Education’s future remains uncertain amidst cuts
(Left to right) Co-Advisor Amanda Cedeno, President Adaya-Joy, Vice-President Kennedy Carter and Secretary Ethel Akaninwor sit outside the CSUN dorms in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Connecting Through Culture With Black Girl Magic
CSUN men's basketball vs. UC Santa Barbara in the 2024 Big West Basketball Championships.
Shawn Chin-Farrell steps down as athletic director
Letter from the Editors
Letter from the Editors
Dr. Sheila Steinberg shakes hands with California State Senator Henry Stern on stage at the "Wildfire Career & Networking Panel" at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, March 7, 2025.
Wildfire professionals encourage agricultural and geographical career paths through panel