The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Media Querencia

Pamela Garcia, Managing Editor
March 24, 2025

Cantando

For many creatives, the individual creative process is tied to many things in their environment. Sounds, mediums and even lighting play a vital role in how one’s creativity flourishes. With various genres and sounds, these songs are a great way to get those creative juices flowing.

© CHERIE AMOUR RECORDS, DISTRIBUTED BY STEM

Eons – Cherie Amour ft. Rauli V
Breaking the barriers of what traditional nu-punk music sounds like, Cherie Amour mixes both rap and punk influences in their newest single, “Eons,” adding a multilingual flare to the track with a Spanish verse from Dominican artist Rauli V.

 

 

 

 

 

© SHARPTONE RECORDS

 

Dazed & Confused – Broadside
Mixing classic pop-rock with an 80s vibe in their fourth studio album “Hotel Bleu,” Broadside’s second track, “Dazed & Confused,” sets the tone for the rest of the album, with a feel-good energy throughout the track that brightens any mood.

 

 

 

 

 

© EPITAPH RECORDS


Saturday Night – HUNNY ft. Bleached
“Saturday Night” follows vocalist Jason Yarger in the lively indie-rock track as he comes to terms with his feelings towards a feminine love interest, portrayed by Bleached’s lead singer, Jennifer Clavin. In the song’s bridge, a phone call is shared between the two vocalists, in which the love interest expresses her conflicting feelings toward Yarger.

 

 

 

 

 

© CHILLWAVVE RECORDS & BEN QUAD

Joan of Hill – Ben Quad
Pioneering the new wave of the post-emo subgenre, Ben Quad incorporates unique guitar riffs in “Joan of Hill” with fierce alternating vocals between frontman Sam Wegrzynski and bassist Henry Shields. This 2022 single later served as the closer for their debut album, “I’m Scared That’s All There Is.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

© SUPER AMERICAN UNDER EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO WAX BODEG

how big is your brain? – Super American
This euphoric track from Super American creates a relaxed environment for listeners through its soft vocals and soothing instrumentals. The song’s lyrics illustrate beachy scenery: “You like sand in your toes / By the time we unfold, and explode / A trillion volts, let it go.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

© PILE OF LOVE

 

Super Sometimes – Pile of Love
Serving as the title track to the group’s 2023 EP, “Super Sometimes” tunes into 90s rock sounds while adding a modern touch to its instrumentals. Consisting of members from bands like The Story So Far, State Champs and Drug Church, Pile of Love is a supergroup that has branched out from their punk roots to make something truly one of a kind.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Members of Salsa Libre at one of their perfomances in 2024.
Dancing with passion while building a community
Business meets creativity at CSUN's Crochet Club
Business meets creativity at CSUN's Crochet Club
The CSUN Game Development Club, with its officers and various club members, gathering for their second club meeting of the Spring 2025 semester.
Fostering Creativity With CSUN's Game Development Club
Artists Alley flourishes since its debut
Artists Alley flourishes since its debut
Members of VOVE and MESA posing for a group photo at the VOVE End of Year Showcase at the Guitar Merchant in West Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
MESA inspires students to connect and create with music
Clay, Heart and Vision: Lucy Kindseth’s Ceramic World
Clay, Heart and Vision: Lucy Kindseth’s Ceramic World
More in Culture
CSUN VOVE artist sofistolethemoon is a second generation American and uses her Cuban roots to influence her music, in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2025.
Sofistolethemoon finds self-healing through music
Art Education Club President Melissa Termini holding the club mascot "Arty Apple."
Creating Art with The Art Education Club
Haechan and Jungwoo of K-pop group NCT 127 perform on stage during their tour stop at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
NCT 127’s exciting ‘NEO CITY - THE MOMENTUM’ tour reaches finale in LA
Multifaceted artist and producer Terrace Martin reflects on his musical journey on Feb. 24 at the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall in Northridge, Calif. Martin's panel was a part of the Black Excellence in Music Series hosted by CSUN's Music Department.
A journey through jazz with Grammy-nominated Terrace Martin
From left Jason Steele (Mercutio), Alexa Lara (Benvolio), Daisy Acosta (Lady Montague), Emily Gomez (Princess of Verona), Thomas Cargin (Romeo), Sam Drake (Friar Laurence), and Liz Peralejo (Nan)
Shakespeare with a twist: CSUN’s hip take on Romeo & Juliet
Photo Courtesy of Mark Seliger and the Soraya.
Twyla Tharp and company celebrate 60 years at The Soraya
More in Featured
Letter from the Editors
Letter from the Editors
Dr. Sheila Steinberg shakes hands with California State Senator Henry Stern on stage at the "Wildfire Career & Networking Panel" at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, March 7, 2025.
Wildfire professionals encourage agricultural and geographical career paths through panel
Jewelry hand-made and sold by Wuchan Davis
Wuchun Jewelry blends art and identity
Crochet plushies made by Veronica Gutierrez, the owner of Artsy Creations.
Getting crafty with Artsy Creations
CSUN catcher Matthew Kurata, 23, hits a home run against BYU at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
CSUN Matadors Snap 10-Game Skid with win over Columbia
CSUN head coach Andy Newman calling out a play to his team vs. Hawai'i at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March, 8, 2025.
CSUN men’s basketball to face Stanford in first ever NIT appearance