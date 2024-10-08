Movie night magic: Fall Guy shines at SRC pool

As the sun set on Oct. 3, students gathered at the Student Recreation Center pool for a lively movie night, enjoying the action-pack film “Fall Guy” under the evening sky.

Upon entering the USU Recreation Center, attendees were greeted by multiple signs directing them to the SRC pool as well as information on door opening times at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starting at 7 p.m.

“Me and my friends wanted to see the movie, because we haven’t had a group hangout in a while, so we got to do this movie together. My friend LJ is really big into the frat life, and so he heard about it first from his brothers,” said CSUN student Sophia Myers.

Each attendee received four free snacks tickets to use at the concessions stand for treats like nachos, popcorn, Oreos, Rice Krispies, Goldfish crackers and Red Vines.

Students had the options to sit on available lounge chairs, spread out on the lawn further back, or even relax on platforms set up in the pool. Before the movie began, the department announced and sang happy birthday to Alejanndro Ochoa, the head guard and event manager for the Aquatics department.

“We tend to do it at least once a semester, because it is cold this semester, we are doing it only once in October. But, for example, last spring, we did it in February and March, because we have noticed that it is kind of a successful event, and people kind of do enjoy it,” said Ochoa. “This is, I think, our fourth time doing it, so slowly has been gaining momentum throughout the year.”

The Aquatics department previously showed movies such as “Bill and Ted” and “Can’t Buy Me Love,” but Ochoa claimed they wanted to choose something lighter, funnier, and more recent for the audience to watch this time around.

Ochoa also noted they are learning from their mistakes to make it a better experience for everyone, such as their newest addition of nachos, directional signs, platforms, so people can lay on the pool if they want to watch from there, and lights.

“Hopefully it gets better and better throughout the years and people are able to enjoy it and look forward to an event that happens with the pool every semester,” said Ochoa.

