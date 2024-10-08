The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Movie night magic: Fall Guy shines at SRC pool

Kevin Zuniga, Reporter
October 8, 2024
Kevin Zuniga
Aquatics supervisor, Mary Chavez, holding the event’s snack menu at the Student Recreation Center’s pool.

As the sun set on Oct. 3, students gathered at the Student Recreation Center pool for a lively movie night, enjoying the action-pack film “Fall Guy” under the evening sky.

Students, sitting down on lounge chairs, preparing for movie night at the Student Recreation Center’s pool. (Kevin Zuniga)

Upon entering the USU Recreation Center, attendees were greeted by multiple signs directing them to the SRC pool as well as information on door opening times at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starting at 7 p.m.

“Me and my friends wanted to see the movie, because we haven’t had a group hangout in a while, so we got to do this movie together. My friend LJ is really big into the frat life, and so he heard about it first from his brothers,” said CSUN student Sophia Myers.

Each attendee received four free snacks tickets to use at the concessions stand for treats like nachos, popcorn, Oreos, Rice Krispies, Goldfish crackers and Red Vines.

Students had the options to sit on available lounge chairs, spread out on the lawn further back, or even relax on platforms set up in the pool. Before the movie began, the department announced and sang happy birthday to Alejanndro Ochoa, the head guard and event manager for the Aquatics department.

“We tend to do it at least once a semester, because it is cold this semester, we are doing it only once in October. But, for example, last spring, we did it in February and March, because we have noticed that it is kind of a successful event, and people kind of do enjoy it,” said Ochoa. “This is, I think, our fourth time doing it, so slowly has been gaining momentum throughout the year.”

Concession stand’s popcorn machine, ran by the aquatic department, along with their other snacks at the Student Recreation Center’s pool. (Kevin Zuniga)

The Aquatics department previously showed movies such as “Bill and Ted” and “Can’t Buy Me Love,” but Ochoa claimed they wanted to choose something lighter, funnier, and more recent for the audience to watch this time around.

Ochoa also noted they are learning from their mistakes to make it a better experience for everyone, such as their newest addition of nachos, directional signs, platforms, so people can lay on the pool if they want to watch from there, and lights.

“Hopefully it gets better and better throughout the years and people are able to enjoy it and look forward to an event that happens with the pool every semester,” said Ochoa.

For those interested in attending upcoming events at the SRC, they can be found on Instagram here.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Students playing games on PCs in the Games Room while others sit around and enjoy themselves.
Rocket League tournament brings excitement to CSUN’s Game Room
Cantando/Matador Marquee
Theatrical poster for Megalopolis. Courtesy of IMDb.
Review: Megalopolis - A Convoluted Vanity Project With a Few Redeeming Qualities
Brianda Goyos León (right) and Sam Kless (left) performing at the Echoplex during Just Friends' headlining tour on October 11, 2023.
Just Friends' Brianda Goyos León channels her Mexican roots with her music
Astro Bot splash screen. Captured on PS5
Astro Bot review: shining with creativity and nostalgia
Demetrian Titus, preparing for battle. Courtesy of Saber Interactive.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - A Bloody Good Time
More in Culture
(Left to Right) Host Augie Ray speaking to “The State of Hip Hop” panelists Javad Day, Chris “The Glove” Taylor, Hannah Got Raps, and Scetch at Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall at the CSUN campus
Beats, bars and wisdom: Hip-Hop icons take the stage at CSUN
(From left to right) Ian Brennan, Raymond Antrobus and Schyler O’Neal during discussion at GRAMMY Museum’s Clive Davis Theater. Photo by Krystal Guevara.
GRAMMY Museum celebrates Deaf Awareness Month with poetic dialogue
Mariachi Aztlán rehearses during club meeting
New generation, same spirit: Mariachi Aztlán returns
CSUN students checking out the resources available to them at the Welcome to Wellness event hosted by the Oasis Wellness Center.
Indulge in self care at the Oasis Wellness Center
Representatives from Farmhouse Fresh showing CSUN students some samples of their body products.
Glow-up for Less: Affordable Skin Care at the Oasis Wellness Center
Barbra Ware performing "Baila Esta Cumbia" by Selena.
Barbra Wyre Lights Up University Library with drag queen Lotería
More in Uncategorized
September 2024 - Volume 65 Issue 2
(Opinion) Finding Community In A Post-Lockdown College Life
LA County's Burial of the Unclaimed Dead
Illustration by by Maliahguiya Sourgose.
Los Angeles, a city of broken dreams
Writer’s Pick: Top 5 TV Shows of The Year
Illustration by Pamela Garcia
Writer’s Pick: Top 5 Games of the Year of 2023