Art and Music Collide at the CSUN Symphony Orchestra performing ‘The Planets’

In a collaborative effort with conductor John Roscingo, the CSUN Symphony Orchestra worked alongside various departments including choir, photography, video, art, and more, to create a performance that blended live music and visual art on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The CSUN Symphony Orchestra opened its season with a performance of “The Planets” by Gustav Holst. Not only did this event play the works of Gustav Holst, but they also highlighted some of the student performers, such as Benz Marston-Duglio, who got to showcase his talent during his solo of “Cello Concerto in E Minor.”

Roscigno emphasizes the extensive preparation behind the event.

“The orchestra alone has about five weeks to prepare for this event. Along with that, the visual artist had four or five hours, twice a week, to hear the music and come up with a piece that portrayed how the music made them feel,” said Roscingo.

Alizah Chao, a member of the orchestra also emphasized the dedication required for her role.

“A lot of individual hours in the practice room, along with the practice from class,” said Chao.

The orchestra also recognizes Alizah Chao, who is a first year graduate student and the concertmaster (or lead violinist) for “The Planets.” Alizah got to show her skills in “Venus, Bringer of Peace” and “Mercury, The Winged Messenger.”

Audience and student feedback indicated that the effort and long hours of preparation had a significant impact, with many attendees describing the performance as both inspirational and moving.

“It was an amazing experience and I gained a deeper appreciation for all of the practice that goes into putting on an event like this,” said attendee Natalie Whittle.

Attendee David Saycich says that the experience was immersive and unlike any other classical orchestra he had seen before, with the added visuals from the CSUN Art department.

“It was such a privilege to see such high levels of talent, playing beautiful music combined with visual art. It was very moving, it almost made me shed a tear,” Saycich said.

Considering that Roscigno says that every classical performer has heard of one way or another, and even if they have not, they may recognize it as being the inspiration for John Williams work, was a great way to include everyone.

Overall the performance encourages students and attendees to engage with music in a deeper way, not just by listening but by immersing themselves in it and reflecting on its emotional impact. The event also highlighted the talent with CSUN’s Music and Art department.

The Soraya and the CSUN Symphony Orchestra have several upcoming performances. On Oct. 26, at 3 p.m., the orchestra will present Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Beethoven Overture to Coriolan and other orchestral masterworks at the Plaza del Sol. Additionally, The Soraya will host a live-to-film concert of Disney movie “Coco”, featuring a performance by Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México on Oct. 26 and 27 at 3 p.m.