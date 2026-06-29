OPINION: The FIFA World Cup group stage matchups have come to a close

Over the past few weeks, more than half of the FIFA World Cup matches have been played. With the first round of 32 matchup complete, here are the top five matches I think you should watch.

Norway vs. Ivory Coast

Two teams that finished second in their respective groups are set to meet. Norway, led by forward Erling Haaland, who ranks second in goals scored in the World Cup with four goals, will be well-rested after sitting out the team’s final match against France. Midfielder Martin Odegaard has been a key playmaker, recording an assist in each match he has played. He also enters the match well-rested.

Ivory Coast has been strong defensively, allowing no goals in two matches and playing a solid performance against a World Cup-winning Germany squad. The team is led by Nicolas Pepe and Yan Diomande.

The match begins at 10 a.m. PDT on June 30 at Dallas Stadium.

France vs. Sweden

France has been one of the tournament’s most dominant teams. The 2022 World Cup runner-up finished atop Group I with nine points and were led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise. France’s squad is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

Although Sweden finished third in its group, it entered the knockout stage as the highest-ranked third-place team. Sweden remains a dangerous team with forwards Viktor Gyrokeres and Alexander Isak, who leads the World Cup with three assists.

The match begins at 2 p.m. PDT on June 30 at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Argentina has been one of the tournament’s most dominant teams, winning all three group-stage matches behind Lionel Messi, who leads the World Cup with six goals. The defending champion looks to continue their push for back-to-back World Cup titles against Cape Verde, the smallest nation by population to reach the knockout stage.

Cape Verde has played phenomenal defense, ranking top three amongst the tournament leaders in clean sweeps. The team is led by players such as goalkeeper Vozinha, who has recorded 10, including seven in one match.

This matchup is shaping into a David-versus-Goliath showdown with potentially high upside.

The match begins on July 3 at 3 p.m. PDT at Miami Stadium.

Mexico vs. Ecuador

One of the tournament’s three hosts to reach the knockout stage is coming, Mexico enters the match with momentum. Mexico has been strong on both sides of the ball, conceding one goal and finishing atop Group A with nine points. The team is led by Julian Quinones, who has scored two goals, and Johan Vasquez, who was great defensively throughout the group stage.

Ecuador remains a dangerous opponent after being one of the best top third-place teams. The team shocked Germany 2-1 in its final group match and has also been strong defensively, recording 42 tackles, the third-most in the tournament behind Germany and Paraguay. Ecuador is led by Moises Caicedo and Willan Pacho.

The match begins at 6 p.m. PDT on June 30 at Mexico City Stadium.

Croatia vs. Portugal

What makes this matchup so intriguing is that two legends could be playing in their final World Cup. Former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric of Croatia and Cristano Ronaldo of Portugal are both in their 40s, and the loser could be making a final World Cup appearance.

Portugal is led by Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, who continue to drive the team’s offensive play. Croatia finished second in Group L but brings plenty of World Cup experience after finishing third in 2022 and runner up in 2018. That experience could help them in this matchup.

The match begins at 4 P.M PDT at Toronto Stadium.