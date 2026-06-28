Soccer fans believe hydration breaks are ruining the momentum of World Cup matches

The FIFA World Cup enters the knockout stage today with the Round of 32 kicking off, as South Africa faces Canada. Many soccer fans are excited for the upcoming games, but some have expressed frustrations with the flow of play because of hydration breaks.

Hydration breaks for the FIFA World Cup were announced in December 2025, allowing players and coaches to take three-minute breaks during each half to cool down and discuss tactics.

Some fans believe there are other reasons for hydration breaks, especially USA fan Cody Wilkins who thinks that monetary motive is behind it all.

“I think playing in the heat and having to deal with hydration is a part of strategy, and maybe plays to the strengths or weaknesses of certain countries. But I think there is no reason to have one when you are playing in a stadium with a roof on it, unless you just want to run ads,” said Wilkins.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended hydration breaks against claims that they were introduced to generate more revenue.

“There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance.,” said Infantino. “The main reason is the heat, but we also have to understand that in a competition like the World Cup, played over 39 days, with teams potentially playing eight matches in those 39 days, having a moment to rest is extremely important”.

The hydration breaks are called at the 22nd minute of each half, regardless of the weather conditions and stadium, while the clock continues to runs. Crowds have booed numerous times during these breaks, while stadiums have played songs such as “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi or “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey to energize fans.

In the United States, FOX holds the English-language broadcast rights and airs commercials during the hydration breaks, while Telemundo keeps the stadium and players on screen, allowing commentators to speak with the viewers watching in Spanish. According to the Los Angeles Times, the network has described it as a conscious decision to prioritize authenticity and keep viewers immersed with an uninterrupted viewing experience.

Players and coaches have complained that the hydration breaks disrupt the flow of their match, while others say it helps players recover and reorganize.

“I think it changes the character of each half quite significantly because it gives you the chance to regroup. It gives you the chance to change and to reset,” said England manager Thomas Tuchel. “We will use them as an opportunity to cool the players down. Mentally and physically,” said Tuchel.

FIFA has also discussed making hydration breaks mandatory at future World Cups to promote fairness and welfare despite the criticism from the fans.