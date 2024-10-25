The Badge Project Highlights Resources for Transfer Students

National Transfer Student Week, held the week of Oct. 21, celebrates students who have completed college credits at another college or university before finishing their degree at CSUN.

On Oct. 22, an on-campus, student-led initiative named the “Badge Project,” set up a table in front of the Sierra Tower, showcasing resources available to transfer students, partnering with the Transfer Student Alliance to help empower transfer students and foster a community on campus. The project offers various academic resources, including workshops that build career skills.

The Badge Project has partnered with multiple organizations, including on-campus resources such as the Pride Center, which provides educational outreach for LGBTQIA+ faculty and students; the DREAM center, which provides a community for undocumented students and mixed-status families; and the Health Equity Research and Education (HERE) Center, which promotes health equity on campus and throughout the San Fernando Valley.

Drestine Leogo, a peer mentor for the Badge Project, spoke about the importance of National Transfer Student Week.

“This week is a week where transfer students get to shine. 42% of students at CSUN make up our transfer students.” said Leogo. “We wanted people to be proud of where they came from because we know that transfer students are usually commuters and things like that, so we wanted them to know they have a place on campus that they should celebrate, and how they went through their academic journey.”

Leogo mentioned that the turnout for the table was “nice” with many non-transfer students stopping by to interact with the table. The project welcomes any non-transfer students to join their upcoming events as well.

Some of the giveaways included many flyers and pamphlets detailing campus resources, along with stickers designed by CSUN transfer students in a contest to promote transfer student pride on campus.

A themed photo frame for National Transfer Student Week created a welcoming atmosphere to the table, where students could take pictures. There was also a prize wheel, with prizes such as a drawstring bag that student Jaslen Alvarez won.

When asked about National Transfer Student Week and the Badge Project’s efforts. Alvarez the importance of creating a welcoming environment for transfer students.

“It’s good that transfer students have the opportunity to be welcomed and show that CSUN is their school right now,” said Alvarez

For more information on upcoming events and resources for transfer students, follow

CSUN Badge Project and the Transfer Student Association on Instagram.