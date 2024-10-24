CSUN’s ‘A Cappella’ Group, Acasola unites voices and cultivates leaders

Acasola, a student-run a cappella group at CSUN, has established three pillars: family, music and leadership. Club President Gianfranco Montelione says these values bring members together and shape the group’s identity.

“It’s a place where members can step out of their comfort zone for things. It has allowed for a lot of growth in character, especially for me, because I did not see myself being president of an a cappella group, or taking a leadership position, but here I am now,” said Montelione. “It’s just about that passion and love, not only for the group and the members, but for music.”

Montelione, a junior from Calabasas, first discovered his love for singing in middle school, when choir was his only available elective. Encouraged by his mother, he joined the class and soon became immersed.

“From there, the rest is history. I fell in love with choir and with singing. I gained knowledge about choir and a cappella through middle school. Singing in general is my main instrument. It’s one of my main talents, and it has helped so much today in regards to where I am musically and with my future career,” Montelione said.

After being involved with his high school a cappella group, Montelione thought CSUN was the perfect place to continue to share his love of music.

“When I was looking through majors, I knew I wanted to do something music related, so I looked for majors that had two things I love doing: helping people and music. I looked all over and eventually stumbled on music therapy,” said Montelione. “CSUN was one of the only schools in California that have this major.”

Music therapy students music interventions to provide therapeutic services to clients, learning about music, human development, clinical practice and the therapy process. The program’s admission process includes an online application, an interview and an audition where applications must accompany themselves with a piano and guitar.

Montelione says the academic process is intense at times, but the end result is worth it. As a caretaker for an adult with autism, his major coursework has enhanced his ability to connect to individuals through music.

“I’m always learning. That’s the beauty of being a music major and part of Acasola. It’s a space where diversity thrives. Every member brings something to the table, regardless of what their major is. A large portion of our members aren’t music majors, but even so, their musicality and leadership skills increase,” Montelione said.

Montelione hopes to gain more experience in music therapy by working in classrooms, senior centers and hospitals.

“I love the idea of everything revolving around the voice, no instruments. With music, it’s obviously very common to have instruments as a foundation, but having songs with only the human voice is so angelic,” said Montelione. “I wanted to continue my [a cappella] journey because I love it so much, and it gives me something to look forward to. It’s something that also helps me increase my musicianship and helps me toward my major.”

Montelione hopes to release original music in the future. While he has written some songs before, he wants to improve his musicality within instruments before stepping further into the music world.

Montelione faced challenges after joining Acasola during his freshman year, particularly balancing academics and his love for a cappella.

“With Acasola, everything is student run. All of our arrangements, all of our social media, everything in regards to setting up shows and competing is all run by students. That was definitely something I had to get used to because in high school, we always had people helping us out,” Montelione said.

He began his term as president of the club during the fall 2024 semester, and explained that the duties of the role have provided numerous opportunities for personal growth.

“Being president has allowed me to think critically about things and work together with my fellow executive board members. It’s allowed me to gain invaluable skills, even skills that extend far beyond music,” said Montelione. “It has helped me to plan events more thoroughly and efficiently because time management is still something that I struggle [with].”

This semester, Acasola has 17 members, a significant increase compared to previous years. The group rehearses every Wednesday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with additional practices based on member schedules.

Acasola strives to perform regularly at campus events throughout the year and competes annually in the spring again possible throughout the school year at various campus events. The club also competes once a year during the spring against universities like UCLA, allowing members to network with other music-lovers.

“We want to make ourselves known, not only to all the new students, but to all students at CSUN. We want to entertain people and show that there’s more opportunities. There is a lot of potential for people that can sing and even beatbox,” said Montelione.

Acasola hosts two main concerts each year. This semester’s performance is “Lost Sols,” which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Acasola house on 18649 Vincennes St. The Halloween-themed concert will showcase songs arranged by the students.

“With the future of Acasola, I definitely think it’s going to grow exponentially. We have a lot of new members who are very passionate about the group already, and very eager to try out new things,” Montelione said. “We love what we do, and together as a group we always end up bonding, creating lifelong memories and friendships that we are going to cherish forever. [Acasola] is still giving me the opportunity to grow as a person, be more confident and is shaping me as a leader. I know that can be said for many other members as well.”