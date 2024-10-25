CSUN students dance towards a degree

This fall, CSUN introduced a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance, providing students with a formal pathway in dance education. Kinesiology professor Paula Thomson led the effort to establish the new degree, which expands on the university’s existing programs in dance, previously limited to a minor and a kinesiology degree with a dance option.

‘’When I first came to CSUN, I did not understand why they didn’t have a dance degree. And they had these gorgeous facilities. We’re in Los Angeles and we have wonderful dancers. So it’s taken me a long time to finally get the powers to be up above to agree,’’ said Thomson.

The degree offers training in various styles including ballet, modern, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, and ballroom. It also covers composition and choreography, production, staging and teaching methods. Additionally taught are a variety of techniques which include classes in composition and choreography, in production, how to produce and stage shows, how to teach dance and foster cultural diversity.

CSUN’s new program stands out in not requiring auditions, an intentional decision to make the program accessible.

“It doesn’t matter what your start point is. So I never ever wanted to close the door because they didn’t come from a background where maybe their family could pay for dance classes or get them involved. If they have an interest, they can do it. They don’t have to audition,” said Thomson.

Thomson recalled a story that expressed the need for the degree program at the start of her teaching at the university. CSUN president at the time, Jolene Kester, recognized the strong need to support their dance students of all skill levels and experiences.

‘’She [Kester] was very passionate about dance and she supported us a lot. But I had some of these students who were industry student dancers. They were already dancing professionally and they were getting their degree and she was doing a little tour through different departments.” said Thomson. “And she stopped in the dance studio and wanted to see dance because she loves it. And the students all looked at her and said, we need a degree in dance. Why don’t you have that? That was in 2007. So those kids were very forthright. They definitely were.’’

Gallery • 4 Photos Benjamin Hanson Kinesiology professor Paula Thomson stands with students enrolled in the new Bachelor of Arts degree in the dance program at CSUN on Oct. 20, 2024.

Thomson aims to reshape CSUN’s dance education by encouraging students to pursue the new degree, which included a K-12 teaching credential.

Due to Thomson’s background in kinesiology, she adds a more anatomical and scientific approach to the art of dance, boiling it down into an artistic formula to make courses that show how the human body can be an instrument on its own.

For those interested in the medical field, the dance degree also offers pathways to careers in occupational and physical therapy.

‘’Having a BA in dance doesn’t close the door later for if they want to move into that more medical field. Clearly, the ones who are doing Kinesiology, the Bachelor of Science, they’re thinking more about those allied health professions, but not necessarily. They also may want to go and dance professionally for a while and come back. And many of our alumni have done exactly that or are still dancing professionally,’’ Thomson explained.

Thomson encourages students interested in the new program to explore their options.

“I would say reach out, get information, come join whether you do it as a dance minor or as a BA in dance or Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology,” said Thomson. “A degree in dance training is a transferable skill because you learn discipline, you learn skills to be creative, and problem-solve. And those are transferable skills in all other occupations.”

With all of these opportunities, there are a variety of roles a student can pursue in a dance major such as being a dance teacher at studios and schools, a choreographer, a professional dancer, an agent, or involved with stage management or stage production, and lastly community programs for all ages.

CSUN’s Kinesiology Department will showcase student and faculty choreography in “Colaboratoria,” an upcoming concert integrating art, science, and movement on November 20 at 7:30 p.m. and November 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Plaza del Sol Performance Hall.

Further information regarding the event is listed on their official website.