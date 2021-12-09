Need a boost toward the end-of-semester finish line? Here’s what CSUN offers.

CSUN student taking a ziplock bag of bracelet beads at the USU tent in front of the Northridge Center on Dec. 7,2021. Students are able to take a free red bull and snacks as well.

From free coffee to private study rooms, here’s a list of resources CSUN is providing for students during the final stretch of the semester.

University Library

Not only is the CSUN’s University Library a quiet place to study and concentrate, they’re offering fun activities for students to do during their study break for finals.

Students will be able to express their feelings on a graffiti board at the Learning Commons on the main floor from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21.

Students can also create their own bookmarks at the University Library lobby on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., participate in Origami Mindfulness on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or de-stress by coloring pages on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The library is also giving out free finals survival kits to students at the guest services counter.

For students studying late on campus and during finals week, Matador patrol gives students rides to their cars, which will be available during the University Library’s extended hours. Students can request a safety patrol through the CSUN app.

CSUN Black House

The Black House gives CSUN students the opportunity to study without being distracted at home. Resources include a computer lab with printing services, along with individual or group study spaces. Snacks will also be provided throughout the day in the kitchen. The study hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

University Student Union

Free group meditation exercises will be available both in-person and online, study rooms, crafts and supplies for finals through Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The SRC Programs Discord server will be having a gaming trivia night on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Students can get free breakfast, snacks, drinks, finals supplies and flowers at the University Student Union’s Plaza del Sol from Dec. 13 through Dec. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Students who are dorming on campus can also receive a free coffee and pastry at Geronimo’s.

Free energy drinks, along with beads and strings for students to take to make their own beaded bracelets, will be given out in front of the Northridge Center.

Free finals survival kits are also available for students to take in front of the USU. The kits include snacks, writing instruments, index cards, a lip balm, a mask and a scantron.

Lastly, students can receive a free drink at Tea ‘n Tea in the Walnut Grove Shopping Center on Dec. 17 to celebrate the end of finals week.