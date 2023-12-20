Thefts reported in women’s tennis facilities on campus

The women’s tennis team at CSUN reported that some of their equipment was stolen in a break-in that happened Dec. 3 in the middle of the night.

Sergeant Andrew Higgins from CSUN’s Department of Police Services confirmed that computers belonging to the school, as well as shoes and rackets used by the players during matches, were taken.

Higgins said the items were valued at about $2,250 in total. According to Yuliia Zhytelna, a redshirt junior on the tennis team, some of the rackets were personally made for certain players, and cost up to $200.

Per the CSUN police department’s daily crime log, the incident happened around 4 a.m. in the vicinity of the tennis courts, and was reported around 7:30 a.m. the same day.

“Two unknown male suspects cut the lock and stole items from a storage container,” the crime log said.

The investigation is ongoing, so Higgins was not able to comment on how the person broke in, but stated that surveillance cameras near the athletic facilities could potentially show investigators how the reported theft happened and point them to a suspect.

According to Sports Information Director Matt Monroe, women’s tennis head coach Gary Victor is out of town for the holidays, and was not available for comment. The athletic department also did not comment.

There will be more updates to follow.