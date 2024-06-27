The Uvalde Police Department has been on the lookout for new hires in recent months.
Near the men’s bathroom is a locked entrance for duty dispatchers and command staff. A hand-written poster displays a quote from the Uvalde Dispatch. It reads:
“Sometimes the most real things in the world are the HEROES we can’t see…”
There are about 41 sworn officers on the Uvalde police force, according to a promotional flier posted to the UPD’s Facebook page. The department is well-equipped, with a fleet of Ford Explorers and Chevrolet Tahoes carrying computers, rifles and traffic radars.
An officer can earn up to $25.45 per hour, or less than $50,000 per year.
The minimum wage in Uvalde is just $7.25.
Grief strikes at the most unexpected times. Never wished for, grief never goes away.
Twenty-one families and dozens more community members in Uvalde, Texas, were forever changed on May 24, 2022, when an 18-year-old went into Robb Elementary School with an AR-15 and killed 19 students and two teachers.
Nothing could’ve prepared the town of 15,000 for the worst: the pain that comes along with losing a loved one.
Their worlds turned upside down after the police took 77 minutes to enter the classrooms. All the comfort they’ve ever known and the familiarity of their hometown vanished in those long minutes.