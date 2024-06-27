Foreword

The Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed 21 lives on May 24, 2022, devastated the small town of Uvalde, Texas. For a moment, the eyes of the nation set their attention on a community desperately attempting to put itself back together after horrific tragedy. Initially, the town rallied under “Uvalde Strong,” a phrase that promised unity during hard times. But over time, the city became divided, and the mantra that once unified Uvalde, split the community in two. Many wished to move on with their lives, but for some, that was not possible. This remains true two years later, the pain of losing a loved one is still fresh. The trauma, the heartache, the emptiness. It still haunts Uvalde. The town is still healing.

Students from the CSUN Journalism Department traveled to Uvalde, Texas to meet with families, friends and survivors of the tragedy. This trip was made possible by a generous grant from the Golden Globe Foundation.