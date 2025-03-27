The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Connecting Through Culture With Black Girl Magic

Emily Maciel, Senior Reporter
March 27, 2025
Benjamin Hanson
(Left to right) Co-Advisor Amanda Cedeno, President Adaya-Joy, Vice-President Kennedy Carter and Secretary Ethel Akaninwor sit outside the CSUN dorms in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Creating a strong community for Black women and allies is what affinity group Black Girl Magic (BGM) at CSUN strives to do for students.

The group was created in 2016 with efforts to connect Black women through personal and shared experiences. BGM is constantly recruiting new members to the group.

“We try to teach, but we also try to have people come in and we have fun,” Vice President Kennedy Carter said. “We try to have events where we can allow the other Black women on campus to meet others like them.”

According to Carter, the primary focus is for Black women to feel more comfortable on campus. The group is diverse in age range, and while the most members reside in student housing, anyone is welcome to join.

Paint N’ Sip is one of the group’s most popular events, taking place at least once every semester. The event allows students’ creativity to flow while enjoying apple cider and an array of finger foods.

BGM President Adaya-Joy Gyimah joined the group after attending a Paint N’ Sip in 2021 with Carter, who was her roommate at the time.

Black Girl Magic Vice-President Kennedy Carter (left) and President Adaya-Joy Gyimah (right) stand back to back outside the CSUN dorms in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Benjamin Hanson)

“We were really there for food cause [we’re] hungry college students. At the end of the day, I’m looking for the food, but the vibe was definitely there. I was seeing a lot more of us other than just my roommate,” Gyimah said. “Black Girl Magic having that gave us that college experience – cool vibes of just sitting there painting, pretending like we’re sipping wine and chilling with each other really made me want to be a part of that so bad.”

Every semester, BGM organizes new events with self-care and de-stressors being a hot commodity among members.

The essence of BGM and its name hold personal significance for Carter, who has been part of the group as both a mentee and mentor.

“Sisterhood, community and to me it’s such a powerful name, just the way ‘Black Girl Magic’ sounds to me like strength,” Carter said. “You could come with a friend, whether she’s a Black woman or not – we just want everybody to feel welcome. Community is for everyone.”

To Gyimah, the name evokes the same type of powerful feelings.

“Black Girl Magic means to me definitely powerful Black women… women who are seeing not too many of themselves and just trying to make a community,” she said. “I see Black women as just women getting shit done.”

When it comes to their future goals, BGM strives to attract more people to their events. Through feedback from those attending, the board works to give students the experience they would like to see.

Ethel Akaninwor, the group’s secretary, joined BGM to feel closer to the Black community.

Black Girl Magic logo on the sweatshirt of Vice-President Kennedy Carter in the dorms in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Benjamin Hanson)

“If you see me, I’m a Black woman, but I was not raised around other Black people, so it was harder for me to make friends and relate on issues that Black women have as a whole,” Akaninwor said. “It was nice to see that there were people that were willing to welcome me, bring me into the group and learn about what it is to be a Black woman in college.”

Akaninwor has faced personal issues throughout her time at CSUN and expressed gratitude for the group, saying she would not have remained in school if it were not for the women’s support.

BGM is able to maintain a close-knit community by creating a safe space that can feel like a home away from home, especially for those in student housing who are miles from their hometown.

“Housing is a secluded space where once you come onto campus, you kind of don’t leave unless you go home for the holidays. But for people that are out of state, or even out of the LA area, it’s hard to go home,” Akaninwor said. “We always have that community, that friendship, sometimes family, and it doesn’t really go anywhere ’cause we’re kind of with each other for four years… it’s us against the world for four years.”

(Left to right) Black Girl Magic President Adaya-Joy Gyimah, Vice President Kenney Carter and Secretary Ethel Akaninwor stand outside the CSUN dorms in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Benjamin Hanson)
