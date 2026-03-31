The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

AS senator turns struggle into action at CSUN for Transgender Day of Visibility

Taylor Parise, Copy Chief
March 31, 2026
Taylor Parise
Senator Khadka for the College of Science and Mathematics delivers a speech to CSUN’s Associated Students highlighting the importance of transgender visibility on campus in the Grand Hall of the University Student Union in Northridge, Calif., on March 30, 2026.

Three years ago on International Transgender Day of Visibility, Associated Student (AS) Senator Khadka – alone and in secret – sat down to take her first injected dose of hormones. At 19, after years of feeling isolated in a body she did not identify with, Khadka finally received the gender-affirming care she needed.

The senator for the College of Science and Mathematics, who requested to go by her last name, stood in front of her peers to share her own story and advocate for transgender students at CSUN in a time when their rights are being stripped away across the country.

“Coming from an immigrant household and a culture where conservative values dominate, the trans community has been the one place where I have truly felt safe,” Khadka said to fellow AS senators.

Khadka chose to only use her last name because she believes maintaining anonymity can also be a part of transgender visibility. Being “discreet,” Khadka said, allows her to live without unwanted labels.

Khadka recalled a childhood steeped in tradition, where judgment was imposed upon her from an early age. Originally from Nepal, a small South Asian country, Khadka attended school in Granada Hills, which she called an isolating time in her life.

As a teenager, she was forced to juggle navigating her self expression with strict rules from her parents and outdated school-enforced dress codes.

“My parents wouldn’t even let me curl my lashes in high school. After I came to school, I would have to, like, change into the clothes I wanted to wear,” Khadka said. “People calling me he/him … it would just sting every time.”

College meant the freedom to grow for Khadka, who said she gained friends and discovered a newfound confidence at CSUN. One of these friends, who identified as a transgender woman, inspired Khadka to seek out gender-affirming care simply through being herself.

“I was like, ‘Wow, she’s so beautiful, she’s able to do what she wants,’” Khadka recalled. “What’s stopping me?”

Without her parents’ approval, Khadka sought out the care to transition on her own. Along the way, she found life-changing support in her physician assistant. This experience motivated her to pursue the same path, determined to one day provide care and affirmation to others in her community.

Today, Khadka’s mom is aware of her daughter’s identity but does not accept it, while her father does not know. Khadka said she relies on her friends’ support, her allies, to help her through challenges at home.

Senator Khadka for the College of Science and Mathematics stands before CSUN’s Associated Students to advocate for transgender rights on campus and across the U.S. in the Grand Hall of the University Student Union in Northridge, Calif., on March 30, 2026. (Taylor Parise)

The senator made the call to allies at CSUN to join her friends in uplifting the trans community.

“Being an ally isn’t just a label, it’s a call to action. It’s about respecting pronouns, protecting privacy. Not disclosing someone’s identity without their consent,” Khadka said.

President Donald Trump and his administration has targeted the transgender community since entering office for the second time in 2025.

On day one, Trump signed an executive order forcing federal agencies to only recognize two sexes – male and female – assigned at birth. The administration later moved to halt Medicaid and Medicare funding for gender-affirming care and is attempting to ban such care for people under 19, labeling it as “child abuse.”

Additionally, two separate orders were signed to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military and participating in women’s sports.

The CSU system has publicly condemned the administration’s stance on transgender athletes in collegiate sports, entering a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) this month. The ORC determined San José State University violated Title IX by allowing a transgender athlete to compete on the university’s volleyball team for three consecutive years, prior to the signing of Trump’s executive order.

“The CSU is – and always has been – steadfastly committed to maintaining a welcoming and non-discriminatory environment for all students, employees and campus guests,” CSU Chancellor Mildred García said in an email statement to all CSU students and faculty.

Vice President Álvaro Aragón and Humanities Senator Kimberly Basilio co-wrote a resolution to condemn the recent anti-trans orders and marginalizing rhetoric in the U.S. in April of last year.

“We stand for all in the Transgender community,” Alvaro said Monday, after thanking Khadka for speaking.

In her speech to AS, Khadka said proper education on the transgender community is imperative now more than ever. Listening to and amplifying transgender voices, to Khadka, is the first step in obtaining equality for all.

Khadka called delivering her speech a “cathartic” moment. While writing the statement, she was hit with memories of her old self and a sense of pride in the woman she is today.

Now more than ever, Khadka feels a responsibility to advocate for the trans community, especially Black trans women, who face the highest level of risk for violence and discrimination.

“Each of us holds diverse perspectives, shaped by our lives and experiences,” Khadka said. “We are innovators. We are creators. We are artists, leaders and dreamers. We are more than the trans label that society tries to define us by.”

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
CSUN students signing petitions at the University Library Lawn on March 24, 2026 in Northridge, Calif.
‘No means no:’ Petitioners disrupt students’ daily routines
A protester waves the U.S. flag as traffic passes on Zelzah Avenue on March 28th, 2026.
New year, new ‘No Kings’ protest
Mock-up design of the Matador Success and Inclusion Center created by Steinberg Hart
Future CSUN center unites student resources under one roof
The wind blows the covering of the new name card of the former Maple Hall building at the Ronni and Shepard Goodman Hall renaming ceremony at CSUN in Northridge, CA, on Monday, March 23, 2026.
CSUN sweethearts honored with Maple Hall renaming
RHA Vice President, Christian Loza-Franco (right) and RHA Programs and events manager Adam Solorzano (Left)
Missing packages, unknown guests and bugs – do students feel supported by RHA?
Graphic by Jaya Roberts and Claire Geriak
CRIME REPORT: Suspect flees after hitting a pedestrian
More in Communities
A statue depicting Cesar Chavez is covered with blankets in preparation of removal at the Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Park on Thursday, March 19, 2026 in San Fernando, Calif.
CSUN clubs rally behind Dolores Huerta, reevaluating Cesar Chavez Day
Commuting students board the bus on Vincennes St. near CSUN campus.
Navigating the commute and the cuts: AS pursues U-Pass changes and budget cuts
Morning traffic on the I-405 moves slowly near the Sepulveda boulevard exit on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Mileage-based road fee could reshape commutes at CSUN
(From left) Chair Araceli Torres, Assistant Chair Tommy Nuno, Senate Representative Richie Quiroga and Elections Committee Member Joana table for the AS Elections Kickoff event on Feb. 10 during the Farmers Market.
CSUN AS tackles HSI grant cuts and low voter turnout for the upcoming February election
Student Michelle Giordano majoring in Sociology holds up a personal made sign that reads “No one is illegal on stolen land!” on Matador walk outside of Jerome Richfield building on February 18th, 2026.
CSUN’s College of Humanities "teach-in" for ICE out
Tobias Avenue Park on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Panorama City, Los Angeles.
CSUN Alumna Imelda Padilla helps revitalize Tobias Avenue Park
More in Featured
Trevor Wallace front stage seated at Big Comedy show in Plaza del Sol in Northridge, Calif., on March 25, 2026.
Comedian Trevor Wallace comes to his ‘favorite glorified community college’
A demonstrator participates in the 'No Kings 3' rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.
PHOTO GALLERY: ‘No Kings’ on the Pacific Coast
Samba dancers perform at Plaza del Sol during Carnaval on March 26, 2026.
Carnaval takes students around the world on campus
Director Sam Feder (left), Guillermo Rodriguez (middle) and Sid Hansen speak during a panel discussion of "Heightened Scrutiny" at the Elaine & Alan Armer Screening Room on March 26, 2026 in Northridge, Calif.
‘Heightened Scrutiny’ examines media’s role in shaping transgender rights debate
A graphic collage of various sports elements and figures
LA’s upcoming host-a-thon
Felicia Russell signs Karina Amaro's book at the end of the event highlighting experiences of the undocumented Black community in the Northridge Center Room at the East Conference Center at CSUN on March 23, 2026.
Felecia S. Russell speaks on undocumented Black communities on campus