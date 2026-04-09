PHOTO GALLERY: Blessed dogs, cats and snakes oh my!

Hundreds of people brought their pets to Olvera Street on Saturday to receive a blessing from the Catholic Church.

Gallery • 6 Photos Griffin O'Rourke A dog named Paris the Cutie is carried in a toy car at Olvera Street on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The practice dates back to the 4th century when San Antonio De Abad was named the patron saint of the animal kingdom. The blessings were offered to foster good health to an animal. Originally, the practice was limited to farm animals like cows, horses and goats, but the church has widened the blessing to include any animal.

People brought pets from all over the animal kingdom. Mammals, birds and reptiles waited in line with their owners.

The blessings were offered by Archbishop Jose Gomez of La Placita Church. The Archbishop offered the blessing with an instrument called an aspergillum, a brush soaked in holy water, that splashed animals and owners.

During the early days of the La Placita Church, the tradition was used to bless the livestock of farmers for the benefit of the community.

While primarily a Catholic tradition, the ceremony was open to any and all.