CSUN holds Black Graduation ceremony for class of 2024

CSUN hosted its Black Graduation Ceremony Sunday, May 12 at the lawn of the University Library, 52 years after the ceremony was introduced to CSUN. The weather was nice with bright sunshine, but not too warm because of the breeze. Many well-dressed new grads and their families made their way to campus with big smiles on their faces. The venue was well-organized and maintained by the school staff.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a life coach and psychology expert who founded her own life coaching institute, shared her life story at the graduation. Despite her not being born into a good family and having to face a series of struggles, her trust in herself, her hard work, gratefulness and perseverance led her to the place she is at right now. Her sincere speech delivered a warm and intimate blessing to the new grads.

This is the third of four Cultural Celebrations CSUN hosted this year, the others being the Undocu-Graduation on May 4, the Veteran Graduation May 11, and the Rainbow Graduation May 17.