CSUN readout raises awareness of book bans

Aranza Garduno-Santana, Contributor
October 15, 2024
Aranza Garduno-Santana
CSUN students attending the 12th annual Book Banned Readout at the Florence Ferman Presentation Room

CSUN’s 12th annual Banned Book Readout was held on Sept. 25 in the Jack and Florence Ferman Presentation Room at the University Library The event was hosted by the University Library, Department of Journalism, Queer Studies Program and the USU Pride Center. This year’s keynote speaker was Rubén Martínez, an educator, performer and writer who holds the Fletcher Jones Chair in Literature and Writing at Loyola Marymount.

Coleen Martin, a research and institution librarian,opened the event by welcoming attendees and highlighting the ongoing issue of book bans. Interim Dean Kathy Dabbour, of the University Library opened the event by highlighting the hypocrisy of present day book ban in a democratic nation.

She concluded by stating “Quite simply, it is not up to individuals or groups to decide where in their communities and schools which books others can read. As far as I’m concerned, if you don’t like a book, just leave it on the shelf, ”
A recent report from Pen America, it was reported that book bans have tripled since 2023. During the 2023-2024 school year, over 10,000 books were banned from public schools nationwide. Furthermore, a report from the American Library Association (ALA) revealed that there have been 414 attempts to censor library materials and services from January to August of this year. With 1,128 unique titles also being challenged.
Most banned books address topics like race, racism, LGBTQ+ identities, sexuality, and sexual experiences, many of which are targeted at children and young adults, Martínez noted.

“What’s extraordinarily troubling about [book bans] is that we have the First Amendment,” Martínez said. “This is happening in school boards at the local level, public school boards. And I really think about defending freedom of speech,”

Students from Professor David Blumenkrantz’s J480 History of American News Media gave dramatic readings of books banned in several schools and libraries across the country Selections included “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “And Tango Makes Three” by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe.

Yulissa Garcia, a CSUN journalism student who read “Sold” by Patricia McCormick, thinks that books bringing awareness to book bans are important for students to acquire knowledge about certain subjects.

“Book bans are important because they have a lot of knowledge…These are books such as sexual education, people being sold to sex slavery, queer books. These are all important because we grow up eventually and we learn about these things,” Garcia said.

Anthony Pardes, a senior majoring in English literature, shared his thoughts on book bans.

“Books should not be banned. Because everyone should read. If you don’t like a book, then don’t buy it. Save yourself some money,” said Pardes. “Because I don’t wanna tell people what to read. It’s up to you if you like it or not.”

The event ended with a Q&A between the audience and Martínez.

