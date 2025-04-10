The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Thousands Flood Downtown L.A. in ‘Hands Off!’ Protest

Solomon SmithBlake Fagan and Blake Fagan
April 10, 2025
Blake Fagan
A protestor raises a handmade sign of the federal agencies impacted by the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s D.O.G.E. at the “Hands Off!” protest outside City Hall in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Pershing Square for the “Hands Off!” protest on April 5, as part of a nationwide series of protests against the Trump administration’s tariffs, program cuts, mass layoffs of federal workers, the war in Gaza and the deportation of immigrants.

Demonstrators marched to Los Angeles City Hall, where the protest continued with speakers such as Melina Abdullah, the co-founder and current director of the Black Lives Matter movement. More than 500,000 people nationwide RSVP’d to attend one of the 1,300 protests across the country, according to the LA Times. This protest was organized by Hands Off!, Indivisible, MoveOn and 50501 movements tied to progressive politics. The protest remained peaceful throughout its duration and had people from all walks of life in attendance, from young children to senior citizens. Angelinos sported handmade signs, and some wore elaborate and symbolic costumes, such as those of Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty.

