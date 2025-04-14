Record number attend ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ in Downtown Los Angeles

Tens of thousands of attendees flooded Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles” rally.

Speakers and performers included Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, local and state politicians, musicians Neil Young and Joan Baez, labor and union leaders, activists and others.

This was the sixth stop on Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy Tour,” which had previously held events in Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. An estimated 36,000 people attended the political rally outside Los Angeles City Hall, according to events director Chloe Stryker.

The senator’s website describes the multi-city tour as “real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.”

Sanders has long been a vocal critic of what he calls corporate greed and economic inequities in America and has been a prominent supporter of universal healthcare and labor union rights. The Independent senator from Vermont caucuses with the Senate Democratic Caucus and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.