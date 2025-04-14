The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Record number attend ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ in Downtown Los Angeles

Michael Goldsmith, Solomon Smith, Blake Fagan, Molly Schwartz, and Michael Moreno
April 14, 2025
Michael Moreno
Some journalists have claimed that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is much like the modern-day version of Sen. Bernie Sanders with more of a personal touch to her messaging, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Tens of thousands of attendees flooded Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles” rally.

Speakers and performers included Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, local and state politicians, musicians Neil Young and Joan Baez, labor and union leaders, activists and others.

This was the sixth stop on Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy Tour,” which had previously held events in Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. An estimated 36,000 people attended the political rally outside Los Angeles City Hall, according to events director Chloe Stryker.

The senator’s website describes the multi-city tour as “real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.”

Sanders has long been a vocal critic of what he calls corporate greed and economic inequities in America and has been a prominent supporter of universal healthcare and labor union rights. The Independent senator from Vermont caucuses with the Senate Democratic Caucus and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
A spectator steps inside a Lucid Air model at the Fourth Annual CSUN EV Car Show in Northridge, Calif., on Apr. 9, 2025.
“Watt” a show! Fourth annual Electric Vehicle Car Show comes to town
Student reading signs at the What Were You Wearing? exhibit at the University Student Union while using the printing station in Northridge, Calif. on April 9, 2025.
‘What Were You Wearing?’ aims to stomp out blame towards survivors
A protestor raises a handmade sign of the federal agencies impacted by the Trump administration and Elon Musk's D.O.G.E. at the "Hands Off!" protest outside City Hall in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Thousands Flood Downtown L.A. in 'Hands Off!' Protest
Demonstrator at the "Hands off!" protest in Pasadena, California, on April 5.
Thousands gather in the “Hands Off!” protest
Demonstrators march with handmade signs at the "Hands Off!" protest in Pasadena, California.
BREAKING: “Hands Off!” rallies take place across the nation
Illustration depicts a hand holding a small red card that reads (in all caps) "I HAVE RIGHTS." Three monarch butterflies surround the hand and the card. Illustration by Tania Huerta.
Senate Bill 4: A Step Toward Safeguarding Undocumented Communities