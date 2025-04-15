The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Progressive duo Sanders and AOC take over LA with “Fighting Oligarchy” tour

Julianna Thevenot, Molly Schwartz, and Solomon O. Smith
April 15, 2025
Michael Moreno
Grammy-nominated artist Maggie Rogers (center) took the stage to sing a couple of songs at the ‘Fight Oligarchy’ Rally in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Early Saturday morning, thousands of supporters gathered at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles to attend the contentious “Fighting Oligarchy” tour featuring Senator Bernie Sanders, progressive guest speakers and musical guests.

Sanders, the Independent senator from Vermont, headlined the event alongside young firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic representative from New York. “Where we go from here,” the slogan for Sanders’ cross-country tour, was first announced on Feb. 21 on Instagram.

“We are here together because an extreme concentration of power, greed and corruption is taking over this country like never before. Oligarchy in America,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

A crowd of about 36,000 people filled the park surrounding the small stages, spilling out onto the steps of Los Angeles City Hall. The park was standing room only, with event volunteers directing foot traffic and providing free water for those struggling in the heat, reaching the mid-80s.

Volunteers kept attendees hydrated with free water during Sen. Bernie Sanders’ ‘Fight Oligarchy’ Rally in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Benjamin Hanson)

Ramela Tehrani and Calder Greenwood, both longtime supporters of Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, volunteered to help ensure the safety of guests.

“I just feel compelled that I have to do something and std not necessarily have my owand up ann voice heard,” Greenwood said. “But to support other people’s opinions and their voices.”

Tehrani and Greenwood expressed that the unity of the event was necessary due to the country’s current divide, and a solution seems unclear. Greenwood stated it is important to stay engaged and show up.

“I think people are also waking up to the fact that one, it’s not normal and two, it’s not right and we can’t passively just let it happen before our eyes,” Greenwood said.

Tehrani agreed, adding that the label of oligarchy was just the first step. “And once you get your diagnosis, then you get your treatment,” said Tehrani.

Several medical emergencies occurred throughout the day due to high temperatures. National Nurses United Union members came down from the podium and leaped over a barrier to treat an audience member.

The Nurses United Union addressed the ongoing cuts to federal healthcare and supported the ongoing strike at Kaiser Permanente by mental healthcare workers. After a five-day hunger strike, Kaiser workers spoke on behalf of those still on the picket line at Kaiser Permanente, the largest healthcare provider in California.

Nick Nunez, a mental healthcare worker, said quality mental healthcare is a human right, and healthcare specialists are “underpaid and overworked for the sake of profits.”
The crowd was captivated by speeches from union leaders, labor workers and progressive political leaders who, like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, are pushing back against the Trump administration’s rollback of organized labor.

Georgia Flower Lee, a special education teacher for 23 years, is the vice president of United Teachers of Los Angeles. UTLA is in negotiations with LAUSD for progressive changes in the school district. The UTLA team is advocating for the Black student achievement plan, which conflicts with Trump’s orders against DEI, but they remain unfazed.

Neil Young chants “take America Back” in the middle of his song before introducing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Young has been an outspoken opponent of Trump’s treatment of immigrants and cuts to federal aid programs. (Solomon O. Smith)

“We stand 10 toes down, and if necessary, we punch back,” said Flowers. “It’s not enough to just hate them (Oligarchs), we have to love our community.”

Local and federal politicians also attended. Pramila Jayapal, the representative for Washington’s 7th congressional district and Ro Khanna, from California’s 17th congressional district, also made an appearance event; money was raised through flyers asking for donations to Sanders and others. Individual funds are the primary source of revenue for Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, Khanna and many other progressives who avoid corporate dollars.

Neil Young, Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers, along with several other artists, provided musical interludes between speeches. Baez is a renowned folk artist who has spent over three decades in music and activism. Young is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and Rogers is a fast-rising indie music star.

After the musical performances, the crowd roared as Ocasio-Cortez approached the podium. She thanked the attendees, introduced herself and then rapidly shifted to addressing immigration agents’ recent attempts to enter LAUSD schools and called out California representatives who voted to slash funding to Medicare and Medicaid.

“And you know who voted for that, from California by the way, David Valadeo of California’s 22nd, Young Kim of California’s 40th and Ken Calbertt of California’s 41st,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “They know that that’s not what you want, they know that it is deeply unpopular, they know that it hurts you, but they are not here to serve us — they are here to serve themselves and the billionaires who have paid them.”

Ocasio-Cortez spent the rest of her speech berating both the Trump administration and the Democratic Party, which was met with corresponding boos and cheers.

The crowd erupted with chants of “Bernie” as Sanders approached the stage, adorned in a light blue shirt and a Dodger Blue hat with the LA logo. With a sea of people before him, Sanders went after Trump and the Republicans, pointing to Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world, as an example of oligarchy and income disparity.

Sanders called it a “moment of extraordinary danger.”

He challenged the president to come to Los Angeles and clarify his ongoing onslaught on the federal government, entitlement programs and federal aid.

“We’re living at a moment where a handful of billionaires control the economic and political life of our country,” said Sanders. “We’re living in a moment with a president who has no understanding or respect for the Constitution of the United States and let us make no doubt about it, moving us rapidly toward an authoritarian form of society and Mr. Trump, we ain’t going there.”

Initially, Sanders had announced a solo tour back in late February, moving across the country at a breakneck speed, visiting several cities a week, sometimes several a day. Weeks later, Ocasio-Cortez joined him as a special guest on the tour. Since its start, the tour has reportedly attracted about 164,000 people.

Not everyone was pleased with the presence of Sanders and his progressive counterparts. Just outside the perimeter of Grand Park stood a group of counter-protesters. The Peace and Freedom Party of Los Angeles posted an announcement on their Instagram stating that they would be “Fighting Liberal Zionism.” The announcement shared their dissatisfaction with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez not doing enough for the Palestinian cause and for continuing to align with Democrats.

The tour ended with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez coming down from the stage to greet supporters.

Though the title was “Fighting Oligarchy,” there was also hope.

“Hate is a trap that sinks us all,” said Ocasio-Cortez, “and it is standing together without exception to reject division that is the only way we can win.”

They are keeping up their fast-paced schedule with upcoming stops in Idaho and Montana, two in California and visiting Bakersfield and Folsom.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Fight Oligarchy Rally in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 12, 2025. (Benjamin Hanson)
