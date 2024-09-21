The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Deaf CSUNians present “Introduction to Deaf Culture 101” for Deaf Awareness Month

Alyssa Alvarez, Campus Desk Editor
September 21, 2024
Photo courtesy of Deaf CSUNians.

The Deaf CSUNians Club is hosting their Introduction to Deaf Culture 101 event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the University Student Union Theater. Admission is free for all students and community members.

The event, held during Deaf Awareness Month, will include presentations and workshops for attendees that promote awareness of the Deaf community and culture. Attending the event allows CSUN community members to learn about Deaf culture and aims to enrich one’s understanding of intersectionality and inclusion, as well as promote cultural appreciation.

“We are hoping to have two guest speakers who will be sharing their insights into Deaf Culture, its vibrant history, and their journey as a Deaf person,” said Deaf CSUNians’ Vice President Martha Jaimes-Suazo. “It is critical to understand our community. Do not worry if you are not familiar with sign language, as there will be interpreters provided. It is important that we listen to Deaf individuals’ stories and their journeys. Please join us in bridging the gap between communities and celebrating our Deaf Awareness Month.”

Attendees will also be provided with food and refreshments during the event.

For more information on the Deaf Culture 101 event, visit Deaf CSUNians’ Instagram page.

