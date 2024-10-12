CSUN English department showcases opportunities at annual Open House

The CSUN English department hosted its annual Open House event on Sept. 26, inviting students, particularly freshmen, to explore the various offerings and opportunities available within the department. The event allowed attendees to meet faculty, join student organizations, and learn about the diverse academic paths in English.

Tim Black, chair of the English department, expressed enthusiasm for the event and highlighted new initiatives for this semester.

“Some changes we’re making include adding new courses, particularly this upcoming spring semester, that we haven’t offered in a while,” he said. “This presents some exciting opportunities for our juniors and seniors– We were able to hold an awards ceremony where we celebrated our students’ writing accomplishments. It was a wonderful way to bring everyone together.”

The Open House featured several student organizations, including the Professional Development Club, the Honor Society, Sigma Tau Delta, the Creative Writing Circle, and the Northridge Review. Each group provided insight into their activities and how they support students in their literary pursuits.

Professor Deborah Gordon, a member of the Professional Development Club, discussed the club’s success from the previous year.

“We’ve improved our publicity and found creative ways to showcase our members’ talents,” said Gordon. “One of our events, Creative Night, allowed students to share their art and passions. It’s something we believe can continue for years.”

The club also organizes workshops featuring guest speakers from various fields within the humanities, ensuring that students receive relevant and practical advice for their futures.

The Creative Writing Circle, another prominent organization within the department, also made its presence felt at the Open House. Their president emphasized the importance of community in the writing process.

“We love helping students,” she said. “We hold meetings every week, and it’s a great way for students to start writing and share their stories.” She mentioned that the club aims to create a welcoming environment. “If you’re looking for a comfortable space to share your writing, I highly recommend joining us. We’re targeting Tuesday for our grand opening this semester.”

Attendees were encouraged to explore the various majors available to undergraduates, including literature, creative writing, Four-Year Integrated and Junior-Year Integrated. Graduate students can pursue advanced degrees in literature, rhetoric and composition, and creative writing. Additionally, minors in creative writing, literature, pop culture studies, and writing and rhetoric are offered, providing opportunities for students to tailor their education to their interests.

Looking ahead, Black mentioned there will be more English department events coming up.

“While we don’t have any solid plans yet, we are planning on hosting more gatherings like the Open House and another awards ceremony at the end of the fall semester,” Black said.

The enthusiasm and engagement displayed at the Open House reflect a vibrant English department dedicated to fostering creativity and supporting its students’ academic journey.

As the semester unfolds, the CSUN English department is prepared to offer students not only a thorough education but also a community that celebrates literary achievement and creative expression.