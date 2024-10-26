LA4Real series showcases local stories at CSUN

CSUN’s Cinematheque presents LA4Real, a documentary series showcasing authentic stories from Los Angeles, with weekly screenings from Sept. 15 to Dec. 4. Held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the Armer Screening Room in Manzanita Hall, the series is free and open to the public.

The series was curated by Judy Korin, an assistant professor in CSUN’s Cinema and Television Arts department and a documentary filmmaker. Korin, who teaches documentary production, hopes to inspire CTVA students to explore documentary filmmaking through the program.

For the first time, CSUN’s Media Theory and Criticism Department has allowed Korin to change programming for Cinematheque this semester.

Korin explains her goals for LA4Real.

Korin said, ‘“One is to get students excited about documentary filmmaking. Documentary is really just an incredibly creative way to tell true stories. The second part of my agenda was to get the documentary filmmaking community in Los Angeles to know about CSUN… that we have great students, and that our students are interested in documentary filmmaking…”

Korin wanted to combine compelling stories of Los Angeles with notable films from the city and bring the filmmakers to campus. She worked in collaboration with an alumnus, Hadassa Nae, who aided her in researching Los Angeles-based documentaries and identity filmmakers who were also Angelenos.

Korin selected the films to align with cultural heritage and history months celebrated throughout the fall, such as Hispanic Heritage month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) honored with the series first screening, “Ovarian Psycos.”

‘’I felt so moved after our first screening when a student in the audience saw Ovarian Psycos, which is about a group of Latina cyclists, cyclists that have a cycling crew, and they do street takeover bicycle rides. They are also very, very committed to making change in their community and healing and changing through their connection and their activism,’’ Korin said.

Korin remembered a touching moment after the screening when a student in the audience shared that it was their first time seeing themselves represented on screen.

Korin said, “That was very moving. We’re crossing cultures, we’re bringing in people who are at the start of their journey in doc filmmaking.”

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month in November, the Cinematheque will screen “The Exiles” (1961), a hybrid documentary-drama about Native Americans living in Downtown Los Angeles and their struggle to preserve their culture in an urban environment.

The Thanksgiving screening will feature “City of Gold,” a documentary about the diverse food scene in Los Angeles as explored by the late food writer Jonathan Gold. Korin noted that the film is one of her personal favorites.

Korin is also very passionate about the film “Rebel Hearts” which she produced and will be presenting for the cinematheque on Nov. 13th.

‘’Rebel Hearts is the story of a group of really well-educated, vibrant, committed Catholic nuns in 1960s Los Angeles who stood up to the patriarchy of the Catholic Church that was very conservative and trying to oppress them and their social activism, what they taught, and they just weren’t having it. It’s an amazing story having to do with art and activism and education and really great feisty women. It’s a wonderful story. So that one is coming soon too,’’ said Korin.

Korin curated the series to feature a mix of established and emerging voices in the LA documentary scene. Some of the films have been screened at major film festivals, some are even Academy Award-nominated. “LA Times Short Docs’’ short, “The Last Repair Shop,” which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film in 2024. Other films apart from that particular screening are made by emerging creators, bringing together a versatile group of filmmakers.

Korin also recently announced a new addition to the cinematheque “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” a documentary featuring Grammy and Oscar award-winning artist Billie Eilish. The Dec. 4 screening will feature a Q&A with director RJ Cutler, producer Trevor Smith, cinematographer Jenna Rosher, and editor Greg Finton.

“We’re the most diverse city in the most diverse state in the most diverse country in the world, and we are a melting pot. And so I just think, you know, if you want to be a documentary filmmaker, you don’t need to look very far to find your subject. It could be right next door to you,” Korin said.

Listed below are the upcoming screenings of the LA4Real Fall Cinematheque.

October 30th – The Exiles

*November 6th – In the Dark of the Valley

*November 13th – Rebel Hearts

*November 20th – City of Gold

*December 4th – Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

* – Filmmakers present for Q&A.