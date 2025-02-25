The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

LA Wildfires and CSUN’s response

Oscar Cartagena, Reporter
February 25, 2025
Solomon O. Smith
Firefighters fight an active brush fire in an Altadena neighborhood during the Eaton fires.

Los Angeles has experienced historical and significant wildfires throughout the region, with the Palisades and the Eaton fire being among the largest. The catastrophes impacted many within the CSUN community, resulting in services expanding across the campus to compensate for monetary and property damages.

On the morning of Jan. 7, red flag warnings were issued throughout Los Angeles County. Strong Santa Ana winds led to the rapid spread of fires, beginning with the Palisades fire, which burned up to 23,448 acres.

According to the Los Angeles County website, the two fires have resulted in 27 deaths, with 17 from Eaton and 10 from the Palisades. The damaged and destroyed properties have resulted in the displacement and relocation of individuals across Los Angeles County.

Judy Korin, an assistant professor within the Television and Film Department at CSUN, was one individual directly impacted by the Palisades fire, having lost her home. She said that although her house was destroyed by the fire, she remains optimistic that CSUN will remain committed to helping its community through the various programs it offers.

The National Guard provided support and relief when the Eaton Fire broke out and continue to assist residents with relief efforts in Altadena, Calif., on Feb. 2, 2025. (Michael Moreno)

“We’ve seen a lot of kindness and generosity. My colleagues in Cinema and Television Arts have been incredibly supportive,” Korin said. “People at the university in HR, human relations, and in various departments that support helping people have been really wonderful.”

Wildfires are a common natural disaster in California, with residential homes being the most affected. According to UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, “The key to protecting your home and property from fire is to start from the house out, rather than from the wildland in.”

Cal Fire’s website says that the best way to protect property is to clear flammable vegetation, such as dry leaves, brush and debris, and create safe space around homes by clearing flammable hazards starting from the property and working outwards.

The Mata Care Emergency Grant, which distributes aid to students facing crises, has extended their services for fire-impacted students under the name MataCare Emergency Relief Grant for Fire-Impacted Students. The requirements for aid include being enrolled for the spring semester as a full-time student, submitting an application before the March 15 deadline and having a qualifying expense.

Other services for students include CSUN With A Heart, Basic Needs Emergency Housing and University Counseling Services. Impacted employees may receive support through LifeMatters and by contacting Human Resources.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Red Cards, which list rights protected regardless of immigration status, are printed in both English and Spanish and located in the University Student Union in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN equity initiatives remain open amidst Department of Education order
The second speaker of the night, Astrophysicist Farisa Morales, takes the stage with her presentation for the "Women in STEM" event on Feb. 10 at the CSUN Donald Bianchi Planetarium. Morales is also a professor at CSUN teaching astronomy.
Women in STEM: CSUN event inspires innovation
Labor of Love Showcase Feb. 12th 2025 Artist Danielle Samuel
CSUN Faculty show off their art for labor of love showcase
Dr. Katherine Lorenz teaches about sexual violence during the CJS 326 Victimology class on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in the Education Building in Northridge, Calif.
Katherine Lorenz: Her journey of curiosity to advocacy
Un manifestante sostiene las banderas de México y Perú en el evento ICE Off Campus cerca de la Biblioteca de la Universidad en Northridge, California, el miércoles 19 de febrero de 2025. (Michael Moreno)
Estudiantes de CSUN protestan contra ICE
Chicano Studies Department Chair, Rosa Rivera Furumoto speaks to students in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Around 200 CSUN students staged a walk-out to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
“We will not be erased!” Students rise against ICE