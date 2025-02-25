LA Wildfires and CSUN’s response

Los Angeles has experienced historical and significant wildfires throughout the region, with the Palisades and the Eaton fire being among the largest. The catastrophes impacted many within the CSUN community, resulting in services expanding across the campus to compensate for monetary and property damages.

On the morning of Jan. 7, red flag warnings were issued throughout Los Angeles County. Strong Santa Ana winds led to the rapid spread of fires, beginning with the Palisades fire, which burned up to 23,448 acres.

According to the Los Angeles County website, the two fires have resulted in 27 deaths, with 17 from Eaton and 10 from the Palisades. The damaged and destroyed properties have resulted in the displacement and relocation of individuals across Los Angeles County.

Judy Korin, an assistant professor within the Television and Film Department at CSUN, was one individual directly impacted by the Palisades fire, having lost her home. She said that although her house was destroyed by the fire, she remains optimistic that CSUN will remain committed to helping its community through the various programs it offers.

“We’ve seen a lot of kindness and generosity. My colleagues in Cinema and Television Arts have been incredibly supportive,” Korin said. “People at the university in HR, human relations, and in various departments that support helping people have been really wonderful.”

Wildfires are a common natural disaster in California, with residential homes being the most affected. According to UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, “The key to protecting your home and property from fire is to start from the house out, rather than from the wildland in.”

Cal Fire’s website says that the best way to protect property is to clear flammable vegetation, such as dry leaves, brush and debris, and create safe space around homes by clearing flammable hazards starting from the property and working outwards.

The Mata Care Emergency Grant, which distributes aid to students facing crises, has extended their services for fire-impacted students under the name MataCare Emergency Relief Grant for Fire-Impacted Students. The requirements for aid include being enrolled for the spring semester as a full-time student, submitting an application before the March 15 deadline and having a qualifying expense.

Other services for students include CSUN With A Heart, Basic Needs Emergency Housing and University Counseling Services. Impacted employees may receive support through LifeMatters and by contacting Human Resources.