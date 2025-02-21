CSUN equity initiatives remain open amidst Department of Education order

Despite President Donald Trump’s threat of a possible shutdown, the Department of Education is steamrolling ahead with a push against universities across the country to eliminate all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs. CSUN is affirming its commitment to ensure its campus remains safe and guarantees the success of all its students.

Weeks after Trump signed an executive order eliminating federal DEI programs, the Department of Education issued a memo requiring universities to end equity programs nationwide, including diversity scholarships and administrative DEI support. The memo stated that schools that fail to comply within 14 days will be investigated and lose federal funding.

With uncertainties swirling among CSUN’s equity departments, many students wonder where the administration stands. Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Freddie Sanchez, responsible for equity and inclusion, urged students not to panic.

“We are going to continue the work that is espoused by our values,” said Sanchez. “As a campus, we are espousing values on justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging. All of that really encapsulates who we are as an institution.”

Sanchez, a recent Wang Family Excellence Award winner, said he remains committed to keeping his “eye on the prize,” which to him means continuing to support CSUN students in any way he can.

According to Tari Hunter, associate executive director of Equity, Programs and Leadership, campus programs that support equity have not changed in response to the executive orders. CSUN administrators await guidance from the California State University (CSU) system as they continue with initiatives.

In an email sent on Feb. 7 to all CSU students, Chancellor Mildred García wrote, “…please be assured that if federal action is taken that negatively impacts the CSU community, we will be prepared and we will respond quickly and appropriately.”

However, the CSU Office of the Chancellor has yet to release an update regarding the Department of Education’s new memo.

Along with Omar Jwainat, the Chair of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the Associated Students (AS), Sanchez is working closely with CSUN students, faculty and staff to identify the best support methods.

“It’s a very heavy thing going on for faculty, for students, because if it can happen on another CSU campus, who says it can’t happen at CSUN?” Jwainat said.

In an effort to gauge the campus climate and assess how to move forward, Jwainat is working towards creating a survey in which students will be able to address their concerns and provide input. However, due to the government’s current challenging of laws regarding DEI, Jwainat plans to frame his survey from a new perspective.

“Just saying DEI, DEI, DEI just loses momentum,” said Jwainat. “Not shying away from DEI, the word itself, but more so framing it in a CSUN perspective so it’s a very in all, broad kind of thing.”

Above all, Sanchez believes students must be aware of the many resources available at CSUN to support students in need, including identity centers, cultural houses and counseling.

“Do not be afraid to ask the questions,” said Sanchez. “Go to any advisor, go to any faculty or staff on this campus and ask…even as small as a basic need.”

The DREAM Center, with support from Hunter, is gearing up to host Know Your Rights and Safety Planning seminars on Zoom. The first event will be on Feb. 20.

Five thousand Red Cards, which list protected rights for the public regardless of immigration status, have been printed and distributed throughout the University Student Union (USU) and in the Division of Student Affairs at the Soul Center front desk in English and Spanish. The Immigrant Legal Resource Center website also offers red cards in additional languages.

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Meera Komarraju, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, William Watkins, have created an online resource center for students and staff where up-to-date immigration information and guidelines can be easily accessed.

In light of the threat against DEI programs, not all resources on CSUN’s campus receive federal funding. According to AS President Katie Karroum, AS is subsidized by student fees. While they must abide by state rules, Title IX and the Constitution, Karroum believes AS initiatives will remain protected.

According to Hunter, the DREAM Center on campus receives funding through the Campus Quality Fee Grant and Category 2 student fees; it does not receive federal funding.

For students seeking to voice their concerns, AS Senate Meetings occur every Monday at 9 a.m. in the USU Grand Salon.

“We are the representatives, and we want them to remember that. Our main purpose for our positions is to support and enhance the student experience,” said Karroum.