CSUN announces return of in-person commencement ceremony for May 2022

In an email sent out to students by William Watkins, vice president for Student Affairs & dean of students on Friday, CSUN announced its plan for in-person commencement ceremonies in May 2022.

The ceremony will take place in front of the University Library and will recognize not only those graduating at the end of the 2022 academic year, but also those who graduated during 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 terms.

As of now there will be eight ceremonies taking place over four days from Friday, May 20, through Monday, May 23. The first ceremony will be for all of the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 graduates at 8 a.m. on May 20.

The ceremonies that will follow will be for the 2021-2022 graduates and will be arranged by the college they are graduating from. There will also be an Honors Convocation taking place on Saturday, May 14.

Additional information will be provided about guest guidelines and ticket information.