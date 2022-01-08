CSUN moves online for the first three weeks of spring 2022 semester

Officials at CSUN have announced that it will be joining nine other CSUs in delaying in-person instruction for the spring semester.

According to press statements released earlier today, classes will be held “primarily remotely” from Jan. 24 to Feb. 12. In-person classes are expected to resume on Feb. 14.

The announcement comes in the wake of several California universities and community colleges, including UCLA, Cal State Los Angeles, and Cal State Long Beach, also delaying in-person instruction due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The press release stated that the decision is a “temporary measure that will allow what is anticipated to be a mid-January spike in COVID-19 cases to subside before a return to in-person learning.”

Some classes will remain in-person, and students are urged to check Canvas and anticipate an email from their professors that should provide more details. Student support and services such as housing, advising, financial aid, student health, counseling services and the University Library are also still expected to be available.

Students were also reminded of the COVID-19 booster shot requirement, which must be self-submitted by Feb.4 to return to campus. Students that do not get the booster or are eligible for a religious exemption will need to test for COVID-19 weekly to attend in-person classes.

Although many universities have only delayed on-campus instruction by two weeks, CSUN and CSULA will delay theirs by three.

CSU officials hoped that the late January start would have given enough time to escape the rising case rates and that CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro has been working closely with university presidents, according to the Los Angeles Times. There currently is no change to policies regarding the 23 university system as a whole, but campus presidents do have the authority to make reopening decisions based on local conditions.