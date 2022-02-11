Campus reopens amid decline in COVID-19 cases

Last month, administrators at CSUN announced that over 80% of classes will be in person this semester. Many resources and facilities like the Learning Resource Center, Student Recreation Center, Klotz Student Health Center and Oasis Wellness Center are open.

In-person classes are waiting until Feb. 14 to reconvene in person; however, some classes were approved for in-person instruction starting the first week. The department and dean both had to approve a particular class to begin in person. The delay of most in-person classes was to reduce campus population density and allow the omicron variant surge to subside.

“These [skills classes] are classes that require in-person activities and/or specialized equipment – such as engineering and science labs, design studios, and performance classes. Because the campus is safe due to our current protocols we are an open campus with many activities and services available,” said Matthew Cahn, vice provost of academic affairs at CSUN.

With some students already on campus, CSUN’s facilities and resources are open. These facilities include the SRC, Klotz Center, library and dining areas. Resources such as student housing, LRC, financial aid office, and the counseling office are also open.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated and have the booster shot, or provide evidence of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within the last week. Visitors must also wear masks and submit the daily health screening.

The library is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Some resources inside the library, like the LRC, are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Library resources remain open with shortened hours. Freudian Sip is the only closed library establishment.

The CSUN Campus Store remains open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Oasis is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

For some in-person services, the Oasis requires students to submit the health screening. The Oasis will sanitize all equipment after every use and provide hand-sanitizing stations. The staff also enforces social distancing with their equipment. The center offers virtual classes, including virtual meditation, virtual Shaman journeying, and virtual Reiki. Additionally, visitors have the option to join in person or via Zoom.

The SRC remains open from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have had about 1,000 visitors in our facility each day this week, so we know there is a need to be open and serve the campus community. As long as we can do so safely, we will continue to provide health and wellness opportunities to the campus community,” said Kaila Lavin, director of the SRC.

The Klotz Center is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Klotz Center offers free telehealth services like primary care and nutrition counseling. However, not all services are available, including acupuncture, dental, optometry and physical therapy.

Unlike other facilities, a majority of dining areas are currently closed, with most set to reopen on Feb. 14. G’mos is open Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bamboo is also open Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Matador Mercado at housing is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday hours remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many campus dining options will be open starting Feb. 14, including Panda Express, Burger King, El Pollo Loco, Juice It Up and the Mercado at the Campus Store Complex. The Freudian Sip at Sierra Center opens Monday morning as well. The Subway at the University Student Union, however, will reopen on Feb. 21. Freudian Sip at the USU will remain closed. Any updates to dining on campus can be found on Matador Eats.