Miracles In Action Restores Patients’ Lives and Actualizes their Potential

Addiction recovery is an intimidating and challenging journey for many who have suffered from it. And unfortunately, the idea of addiction confuses those who don’t live with it or make an effort to understand the disease.

But, most preconceived misconceptions about addiction are wrong. The answer isn’t as simple as sobriety; it’s much more profound. At Miracles In Action, it’s about building connections and a strong support network to help individuals improve their livelihoods.

“When alcohol and substances leave our patients hopeless, they often feel like it would take a miracle to restore their lives. That’s why we believe in action,” Clinical Director of Miracles In Action Kelley Zabelovsky said.

“We help our clients take steps toward restoring their lives to actualize their potential. Come learn about the miracles in sobriety.”

Miracles In Action believes that the road to recovery is a life-long process that affects all areas of someone’s life. Therefore, their main philosophical ideas are to introduce concepts that reinforce accountability, collaboration among peers and learning constructive ways to deal with day-to-day life.

They achieve these goals by instilling sober behavioral habits in all aspects of a patient’s life. Miracles In Action believe these patterns are crucial for individuals to transition to a healthy lifestyle.

Some of the treatments offered are outpatient detox, partial hospitalization & outpatient programs, online intensive outpatient programs and dual diagnosis treatment. Ultimately, their team intends to help those with alcohol, heroin, benzo and stimulant addictions in any way possible.

Miracles In Action continues to improve lives every day, one person at a time.