CSUN to initiate focus groups to help improve academic advisement

AS meets outside the CSUN University Library on April 4, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

CSUN will be running four different focus groups on campus throughout next week with a goal of trying to improve the advisement process for students. The focus groups will be conducted by Inside Track, a nonprofit organization that helps universities improve enrollment and competition rates.

“Some of the issues they have are students getting the wrong information, or getting two different sets of information,” said Associated Students President Jonathan Hay.

The university is looking to gather information from four different types of students: freshmen, sophomores, transfers and students who have changed their major. Each day there will be a specific session for each one of those groups. Students who participate will receive gift cards.

AS plans to try and set up a special presentation on the findings of the focus groups once they are wrapped up. The presentation would take place at an AS meeting.

Reports:

Claire Davis, the director of student housing and residential life, is in talks with AS about how to help students who are parents gain better access to technology. Their goal is to be able to offer more resources to student parents, including tutoring for their kids.

AS is discussing the possibility of a creating a role for transfer student representation.

Wheels, a company that rents electric bikes, is working with the Department of Parking and Transportation Services to bring their products to campus.

Motions Approved:

AS approved to allocate $700 from supplemental funding to AS student leadership for the philanthropy fund kickoff event with the CSUN food pantry.

AS approved the transfer of $10,050 from the AS sport clubs’ staff compensation account to the program cost account.

AS approved to transfer $10,630 from the AS athletic training staff’s compensation account to the program cost account.

Announcements:

College Resources for All Menstruating Persons and Students week will be taking place from April 11-13 at the University Student Union Grand Salon and Plaza del Sol.

CSUN’s Clubs and Organizations Program will be having their awards ceremony on April 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the USU Northridge Center. The ceremony will recognize the work of the school’s student leaders, clubs, organizations and advisors. Awards will be given in 19 categories such as advisor of the year, collaborative program award, new program award, and others.

There will be a diversity and inclusion fair on April 26 from 12-3 p.m. at Matador Square.

The next AS meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on April 11.