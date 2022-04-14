CSUN COVID-19 counts: Update as of April 8

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases at CSUN between students and employees as of Friday, April 8, 2022. Data is sourced from the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

The number of CSUN students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, and were on campus while infectious, has increased from 671 to 678 as of April 8, according to the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

There were six students and one campus employee who tested positive for COVID-19 between April 2 and April 8.

48.89% of students and 67.16% of employees reported that they have received their vaccine booster shots. This is a 2.51% increase for students and a 4.71% increase for employees since last week.

Vaccination rates currently sit at 88.5% for students and 95.3% for employees, based on self-reporting. 7.3% of students and 3.6% of employees have been given vaccine exemptions by the school.