2022 AS and USU election results
April 15, 2022
Shayan Mostael and Eden Shashoua were elected on Wednesday night to be the Associated Students president and vice president, respectively, for the 2022-2023 academic year. They ran unopposed.
President-elect Moshtael and vice president-elect Shashoua ran under the Matadors Assemble slate. Almost every winner for the AS election ran under Matadors Assemble with just four who ran as independents.
Nearly all of the candidates were uncontested except for those who ran for lower division senator and senator for the college of social and behavioral sciences.
The winners of the AS and University Student Union Board of Directors elections were announced through Instagram live events this year, with both groups’ Instagram pages holding their own livestreams.
The full list of winners, their slates and their vote totals are as follows:
AS Election Results
President and Vice President
Shayan Moshtael and Eden Shashoua (1484)
Matadors Assemble
Graduate Senators
Minely Moradian (135)
Matadors Assemble
Raphael Lee (73)
Matadors Assemble
Upper Division Senators
Josie Anderson (589)
Matadors Assemble
Paige Hajiloo (489)
Matadors Assemble
Lower Division Senators
Leslie Ponce (190)
Independent
Katie Karroum (170)
Matadors Assemble
Senators for the College of Arts, Media and Communication
Mitul Kalra (191)
Independent
Matthew Kadach (72)
Independent
Senators for the College of Business and Economics
Justin Tolchinsky (181)
Matadors Assemble
Nathan Dunne (101)
Matadors Assemble
Senators for the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences
Teresa Ramirez (168)
Matadors Assemble
Jasmin Hernandez Giles (156)
Independent
Senator for the College of Humanities
Allison Walker (104)
Matadors Assemble
Senator for the College of Science and Math
Mayra Villafuerte (142)
Independent
USU Board of Directors Election Results
Gisselle Olmedo Torres (891)
Christopher Aldana (468)
Daniel Moreno (443)
Abhishek Tiwari (322)
Adrian Hernandez (283)