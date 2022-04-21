Matadome renamed to Premier America Credit Union Arena

CSUN announced a 10-year partnership with Premier America Credit Union, alongside the renaming of The Matadome to the Premier America Credit Union Arena. This is an interior view of the stadium taken on April 21, 2022, still dressed in “Matadome” signs. We will see what the new season brings to the interior signage of the stadium in Northridge, Calif.

Premier America will also be the exclusive partner of CSUN Athletics and the CSUN Alumni Association, according to a press release on GoMatadors.com. The name change, Premier America Credit Union Arena, will be on the court at the start of next season. The partnership will provide CSUN Athletics with more opportunities to support college athletes, according to CSUN Director of Athletics Mike Izzi.

“Our organizations are a perfect match,” president and CEO of Premier America, Rudy Pereira, stated in the press release. “We look forward to working together as we promote financial well-being and provide opportunity and guidance to our richly diverse community.”

All across the CSUN campus, you will begin to see a credit union branch along with ATMs.

CSUN’s gymnasium has been a part of the campus since 1962, and is the home arena for the school’s NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s basketball and volleyball teams. The arena has a capacity of around 1,600 according to CSUN.edu.

Premier America will sponsor a number of basketball, volleyball and baseball games starting next season.