Beneath the Surface: Tarik “Nishwakie” Lord

As humans, we tend to judge people. We make assumptions of who people are before they even talk. Beneath the Surface is a podcast that highlights CSUN students and who they are as people.

In the second episode, Tarik “Nishwakie” Lord, a Saint Lucian musician, discusses how his mother let him DJ as a child and how his fellow peers inspired him to begin making music. He also explains why he feels parents need to be supportive of their children when it comes to chasing and fulfilling their dreams.