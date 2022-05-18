Five spots for students to relax at CSUN

CSUN’s Oasis Wellness Center on May 9, 2022, in Northridge, Calif. The outdoor area is available for students to use.

Finals week can be a challenging time for any student. During this hectic part of the semester, finding a space to relax may be important for staying afloat amid the stress. Luckily, there are plenty of places on campus where students can unwind during this time.

1) Orange Grove and Pond

If you are looking for a scenic and serene area on campus, CSUN’s Orange Grove and Pond is the perfect location. From the calming sound of running water to the wildlife, the Orange Grove and Pond can be a great place to stop by between classes or whenever you need a break from studying. Freshman Kathryn Oz often visits the pond, just past the rows of orange trees, whenever she needs a minute to rest.

“[The pond] helps clear my mind of anything I was stressing over,” Oz said.

2) University Library

While CSUN’s University Library is a popular space for students who want to have a productive study session, it can also be a great place to relax. With four stories, a seemingly endless supply of books, and plenty of seating, it provides a quiet environment to engage in some reading or escape the hot sun.

Since it is finals week, the library may be busier than normal as students prepare for exams and complete their last class projects. This doesn’t mean that students can’t still find a spot with some great views, and even better books.

3) Manzanita Lawn

Behind Manzanita Hall is the Manzanita Lawn, a space where students can unwind outside of the classrooms or buildings on campus. This space is dotted with various trees, providing natural shade for CSUN students, staff and faculty to rest under.

Carla Jimenez, an art major, likes spending her time on this lawn to connect with nature and gather her thoughts, particularly when she needs a break from the stresses of school.

“This area is a very calming environment that gives off tranquility with all the nature around,” Jimenez said.

4) Oasis Wellness Center

Offering multiple services that support the mental well-being of students, the Oasis Wellness Center is a place that students may want to take advantage of during this time of the semester.

Students can catch up on sleep before a big exam or after a long study session with the center’s nap pods, release some tension on their massage chairs, or simply sit on the relaxation chairs while reading a meditation book from their digital library. Appointments to use any of these three resources can be scheduled through the center’s website.

For those who would rather spend their time basking in the sun, the Oasis has a large outdoor area with plenty of places for students to de-stress. Walk the Oasis Labyrinth, get lost in thought at the Contemplation Garden, or simply sprawl out across a cushioned seat on the lowest level of the center.

5) University Student Union’s Games Room

The University Student Union’s Games Room gives students the space to pass time and have fun amid the stress of finals. With multiple consoles and video games available, the gaming room can be a great place for individuals or groups of students to hang out online. Sometimes, there are even tournaments that students can join if they want to get a taste of the esports experience.

For students looking for something offline, the billiards tables in the game room are available for groups of students to use.

Whether you need to do some last-minute studying or just take a minute to de-stress, there are plenty of great locations around CSUN that students can take advantage of this finals week.