CSUN’s Meet the Clubs returns in person

Claudia Flores, a member of Alpha Pi Sigma sorority, discusses the sorority with potential recruits in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2022.

The CSUN Matador Involvement Center hosted its first in-person Meet the Clubs event in three years after being forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet the Clubs is traditionally held every semester by the MIC’s Clubs & Organizations Program. This semester’s event hosted over 175 campus clubs and organizations, who gathered on the Sierra Quad this week to meet and greet CSUN students.

The event is an opportunity for clubs and organizations to gain exposure by promoting their group and events. It also allows for students to meet many organizations that provide the opportunity to obtain leadership roles and gain work experience.

CSUN Clubs & Organizations Program student staff member Melody Rugtae-ngam was one of the workers operating the event this week. She explained the goal of Meet the Clubs, as well as the significance of this year’s event.

“We put on this event in order to promote student engagement on campus, as well as provide recruitment opportunities for our clubs here at CSUN,” Rugtae-ngam said. “We have been holding this event for approximately 30 years, though this year’s was the first in-person Meet the Clubs since 2019.”

A variety of groups, including sports clubs and CSUN Greek life, made an appearance.

White-colored tents were lined up across the quad, with students lined up in front of them to interact with club leaders and representatives as music played in the background. Each club had their own posters and pamphlets that were handed out to those interested.

CSUN Multimedia Club organizer Alyssa Sakata was excited about getting CSUN students to join the multimedia club. The club focuses on film, art, photography, video games, screenwriting, music and anything media related.

“I’m excited to help students network, learn and grow with their fellow creatives as they prepare themselves for the future and provide a better outcome for their lives and their passions,” Sakata said.

Student Alexis Medina, a member of the CSUN Cinema Club, enjoys the community the club offers. She has a passion for film, and wanted to surround herself with people she knew talked about movie theories.

“I wanted to be around people who are in college and understand student life,” Medina said.

The event ran from Sept. 13 to 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Sierra Quad.