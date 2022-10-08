Sunset Sessions: Hoity-Toity

Gallery|8 Photos
Branden Rodriguez
Hoity-Toity in The Sundial’s newsroom on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

PJ Shahamat, Audio Editor
October 8, 2022

Hoity-Toity is a four-piece pop rock band from Redlands, California. The band discusses the rollout of their 2019 EP “Not Your Kind,” playing shows in Los Angeles, and their upcoming EP’s.

Hoity-Toity plays their song “Y’know” off their 2019 EP “Not Your Kind.”

Hoity-Toity plays their unreleased single “Playing the Game.”

Hoity-Toity plays their song “Mayweather Blues.”

Audio/Producer/Host: PJ Shahamat
Videographer/Director: Conor Richards
Camera Operator/Editor: Nathan Mihopoulos and Conor Richards
Production Assistant: Branden Rodriguez

Link to Hoity-Toity’s music: