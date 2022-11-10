Photo Essay: NCOD Halloween costume contest

From left, Faith “Angel” Ping, Ashely “Asian Boba Girl” Lee and Andrea “The Mask” Pompa play a competitive game of hot potato at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Daryl Tyler, Reporter
November 10, 2022

A mixed crowd of deaf and hard-of-hearing students, staff and alumni gathered for the Deaf CSUNians club Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. at CSUN’s National Center on Deafness in Jeanne Chisholm Hall.

The event featured food and drinks, games, and a costume contest that allowed each contestant to perform their costume character and model to increase their chance of winning in whatever category they nominated themselves in: best, scariest or cutest. Some of those who were in the audience got to experience the deaf version of hot potatoes.

The three winners of the costume contest were each awarded $10 for their victory.

 

Tanner Wilson, center, and Rosemary Vicente, right, explain the deaf version of hot potato at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Daryl Tyler)

 

Asian boba girl Ashley Lee, left, and angel Faith Ping pose for a picture at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

 

Zifeng Zeng, left, wears a traditional Chinese shirt from China, while Alexis “Lexii” Ong dresses as Musa from “Winx Club.” Both wait for the costume contest to start at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Daryl Tyler)

 

From left, Zifeng Zeng cheers for Perry Ping and Emma Le as they model for the cutest costume contest at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

 

Brian Aquino, left, is disappointed after losing the best costume contest to Andrea Pompa, right, at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Daryl Tyler)

 