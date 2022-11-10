Photo Essay: NCOD Halloween costume contest

From left, Faith “Angel” Ping, Ashely “Asian Boba Girl” Lee and Andrea “The Mask” Pompa play a competitive game of hot potato at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
A mixed crowd of deaf and hard-of-hearing students, staff and alumni gathered for the Deaf CSUNians club Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. at CSUN’s National Center on Deafness in Jeanne Chisholm Hall.
The event featured food and drinks, games, and a costume contest that allowed each contestant to perform their costume character and model to increase their chance of winning in whatever category they nominated themselves in: best, scariest or cutest. Some of those who were in the audience got to experience the deaf version of hot potatoes.
The three winners of the costume contest were each awarded $10 for their victory.
From left, Zifeng Zeng cheers for Perry Ping and Emma Le as they model for the cutest costume contest at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.