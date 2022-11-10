Photo Essay: NCOD Halloween costume contest

From left, Faith “Angel” Ping, Ashely “Asian Boba Girl” Lee and Andrea “The Mask” Pompa play a competitive game of hot potato at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

A mixed crowd of deaf and hard-of-hearing students, staff and alumni gathered for the Deaf CSUNians club Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. at CSUN’s National Center on Deafness in Jeanne Chisholm Hall.

The event featured food and drinks, games, and a costume contest that allowed each contestant to perform their costume character and model to increase their chance of winning in whatever category they nominated themselves in: best, scariest or cutest. Some of those who were in the audience got to experience the deaf version of hot potatoes.

The three winners of the costume contest were each awarded $10 for their victory.

Gallery | 12 Photos Daryl Tyler Asian boba girl Ashley Lee, left, and angel Faith Ping pose for a picture at the Deaf CSUNians Halloween party in Jeanne Chisholm Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.