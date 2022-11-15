CSUN offers variety of student health services

CSUN’s mission statement is to provide resources to help students succeed both academically and in their personal lives, according to their health and wellness page.

In order to strive for that goal this semester, CSUN has implemented a free online well-being platform that allows students to tailor it to what they need help in. YOU@CSUN connects students to specific campus resources that will encourage students to succeed and thrive.

YOU@CSUN

CSUN connected with YOU at College, to bring an online well-being platform students can sign up for in order to help students balance their mental health, physical wellness, happiness and academic success.

The platform is designed for students to choose which aspects of their physical and mental well-being they want to focus on, connecting them to resources and events on campus for the student to attend.

Students can download the CSUN app and access YOU@CSUN through their app shortcut, or search CSUN’s health and wellness tab where they have a link to the website.

“There is a search engine to look up any specific content of interest (e.g, test anxiety, Latinx mental health, racial trauma, COVID-19 pandemic, etc.), trending subjects, and a variety of student posts. There are 24/7 crisis resources and an array of campus resources available to students,” Julie Pearce, director of CSUN’s University Counseling Services, said in an email.

Klotz Student Health Center

To help students keep up with their physical health, CSUN has the Klotz Student Health Center.

The Klotz Student Health Center, located next to Chapparral Hall, provides low- to no-cost medical services such as primary care visits, integrative medicine, vision care and contains a variety of specialists who can help students. They also are equipped with a pharmacy, lab and X-ray facility.

University Counseling Services

The CSUN University Counseling Services, located in Bayramian Hall 520, is a mental health center that provides no-cost mental health services such as evaluations, short-term counseling and psychotherapy, wellness workshops, group treatment, psychiatric services, crisis or urgent care services, as well as case management to currently enrolled students.

Oasis Wellness Center

Another mental health resource students can take advantage of is the Oasis Wellness Center, located in the University Student Union. The Oasis provides students with nap pods, relaxation chairs and massage chairs.

They also hold classes and workshops for students to come and join, to either educate themselves on the importance of mental health or they can decompress by participating.

Student Recreation Center

The Student Recreation Center includes weights, a rock wall, locker rooms, a three-court gymnasium, fitness and group exercise studios, a racquetball court, an indoor track and a recreational swimming pool.

They also provide multiple fitness programs, intramural sports, CPR and AED certification, and first-aid classes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone,” Pearce said.

She encourages all students to log on to YOU@CSUN, do at least three self-checks, and take a few minutes to check in with themselves as to where they currently are in regards to their overall well-being.

“We know that mental health and well-being can impact academic performance and success, and it’s important that students are aware of the campus resources and support available to them, including this free online well-being platform,” Pearce said.