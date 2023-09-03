CSUN poetry: Dreams

It’s not my first time being surrounded by so many dreams,
But I think this time it’s different,
Because some of us are holding generational aspirations,
And that amount of dreams clustered together creates pressure,
Not only am I dreaming for me,
But for generations before me that dealt with oppression,
The kind that takes joy out of dreams,
So I dream big,
So I dream loud,
I create space for someone like me in these halls,
And when I feel like giving up,
I remember I only have to take it one day at a time.