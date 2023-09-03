CSUN poetry: Dreams

It’s not my first time being surrounded by so many dreams,

But I think this time it’s different,

Because some of us are holding generational aspirations,

And that amount of dreams clustered together creates pressure,

Not only am I dreaming for me,

But for generations before me that dealt with oppression,

The kind that takes joy out of dreams,

So I dream big,

So I dream loud,

I create space for someone like me in these halls,

And when I feel like giving up,

I remember I only have to take it one day at a time.