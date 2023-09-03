The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN poetry: Dreams

Lizzy Maisons, Editor
September 3, 2023
Illustration+by+Kevin+Silva
Illustration by Kevin Silva

It’s not my first time being surrounded by so many dreams,

 

But I think this time it’s different,

Because some of us are holding generational aspirations,

And that amount of dreams clustered together creates pressure,

 

Not only am I dreaming for me,

But for generations before me that dealt with oppression,

The kind that takes joy out of dreams,

 

So I dream big,

So I dream loud,

I create space for someone like me in these halls,

And when I feel like giving up,

 

I remember I only have to take it one day at a time.
Graduation letters: Adrián Pérez-Boluda
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN constructs first new building in 13 years

