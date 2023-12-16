The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Got a tip? Have something you need to tell us? Contact the Sundial

Loading Recent Classifieds...

Got a tip? Have something you need to tell us? Contact the Sundial

Loading Recent Classifieds...

CSUN poetry: Zeal

Jesse Illanes, Culture Reporter
December 16, 2023
CSUN+poetry%3A+Zeal
Kevin Silva

Pain and struggle…                                                                                                                                                              Paying with our souls,                                                                                                                                                        reminds us our hearts still beat.

Contests & competition.                                                                                                                                                    Elation from winning – dejection from losing                                                                                                            It’s human nature.

If you’re shooting a three                                                                                                                                                  just beating the buzzer,

intercepting a pass                                                                                                                                                              running ’til the end zone,

a contentious call                                                                                                                                                                gives a penalty kick                                                                                                                                                              finally scoring,

even landing                                                                                                                                                                          a valiant TKO                                                                                                                                                                        from a well-timed slip.

The competitive flame                                                                                                                                                        kindles our might

Reminds us that                                                                                                                                                                    Our hearts still beat.

Strategy, tactility,                                                                                                                                                                  showboating & outscoring                                                                                                                                                elates our spirit – dejects our rivals                                                                                                                            Struggle and pain…                                                                                                                                                              Pays off.
More to Discover
More in Print Stories
Electric cars are Californias future
Electric cars are California's future
Solar-powered phone charging station and rest area located in Jacaranda quad at CSUN in Los Angeles, Calif.
CSUN's road to sustainability
Letter from the Editor: Sustainability
Letter from the Editor: Sustainability
The Great Pacific Partition: Mapping the rescue boats that western collegiate teams are jumping to post-Pac-12
The Great Pacific Partition: Mapping the rescue boats that western collegiate teams are jumping to post-Pac-12
Cantando: Workout Music
Matador Marquee: Sports Films

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in