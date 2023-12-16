CSUN poetry: Zeal

Pain and struggle… Paying with our souls, reminds us our hearts still beat.

Contests & competition. Elation from winning – dejection from losing It’s human nature.

If you’re shooting a three just beating the buzzer,

intercepting a pass running ’til the end zone,

a contentious call gives a penalty kick finally scoring,

even landing a valiant TKO from a well-timed slip.

The competitive flame kindles our might

Reminds us that Our hearts still beat.

Strategy, tactility, showboating & outscoring elates our spirit – dejects our rivals Struggle and pain… Pays off.