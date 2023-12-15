Cantando: Workout Music

Headphones are essential for any workout, and whatever is playing through them can determine the tone of the workout. Athletic performance can be increased with faster-paced music, according to the National Center for Health Research. Whether it be the high-energy instrumental of a song, or motivating lyrics, music can help a person reach a higher level of energy during their workout. The following songs offer a unique blend of musical elements and the variety of genres provide an eccentric workout experience.

“Rich Spirit” – Kendrick Lamar

This song keeps a slower pace that can help someone establish a rhythm during a workout, while Lamar’s lyrical content inspires pushing in the gym. The combination of the two make the song a surefire addition to serve as the first song that establishes a buildup throughout the rest of the workout, or change the tempo from a hype song. This song is far more laid-back than the rest of the list, but what it lacks in energy it makes up in lyrical content. The song displays Lamar rapping about blocking out distractions and not listening to outside criticism. These themes can motivate someone. Lyrics like “72 wins, lost 10, ballin’ with the flu/More than two M’s for a show, but add another two,” can serve as inspiration for a person to push through their gym session.

“Lana Del Rey” – Paris Texas

The high energy of this song is sure to provide a boost of energy in between reps. The song jumps out immediately with guitars blasting and bassline building up to the beat drop. The energy of the second verse gives a second wind to the song and is sure to energize someone during a workout. The entire song is dynamic and aggressive, two characteristics that can improve a person’s workout.

“This is Why” – Paramore

The bouncy tempo of the chorus gives a raw energy any gym playlist could use. Hayley Williams’ vocals slowly crescendo into the chorus, creating a high-energy track sure to provide another opportunity for picking up the pace during a workout. While an unconventional addition to a gym playlist, “This is Why” is worthy of a spot with its vocals and energy.

“The Pretender” – Foo Fighters

This classic track from the Foo Fighters creates a loud backdrop for a workout, one that allows a person to push themselves. From lead singer Dave Grohl’s vocal performance to the thrashing drums, the fast pace of this song is sure to get blood pumping and make for a strong performance.

“Igualito A Mi Apa” – Fuerza Regida & Peso Pluma

This song brings a change of pace for the playlist, along with a language switch. Fuerza Regida and Peso Pluma feed off each other’s energies, allowing them to create an amped-up Mexican regional hit. The fast tempo of the song is meant to get people moving and is an unexpected beneficial addition to any gym rotation.