Demographic Rankings: What makes CSUN stand out in diversity?

California State University, Northridge is well-known for its strong academic programs in the business, film and arts departments, along with being the epicenter of the 1994 Northridge earthquake. However, the university is best known for its diversity within its student body.

In 2021, Hispanic and Latino students made up more than half of all enrolled undergraduate and graduate students on campus (51.1%, according to Data USA). The second-largest demographic group were white students, at 20.9%, followed by Asian students at 8.6% and Black/African American students at 4.48%. Smaller percentages included 0.132% of students identifying as Native American or Pacific Islander.

CSUN has more than 300 clubs and organizations that can help students find their home away from home. Some clubs and organizations are tailored to specific colleges and majors, such as the Asian American Journalists Association for students of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication.

The university also hosts various fraternities and sororities that cater to certain demographics of students, including Alpha Sigma Theta, Alpha Phi Alpha and Alpha Psi Rho, which are fraternities for Jewish, Black/African American and Asian/Pacific Islander men, respectively. Outside of Greek life, clubs like Black Student Union, Asian American Christian Fellowship and Chabad Jewish Center help students make friends and spread awareness about one’s culture.

CSUN offers financial support for students from different ethnic or racial backgrounds as well. The most popular scholarship program for Black and African American students is Black Scholars Matter, located in Manzanita Hall room 112, which is surrounded by walls filled with murals of African and African American figures of the past. Other scholarships include the Northridge Scholars Program, the Dianne F. Harrison Award and the International Matador Scholarship, which are only available to international students.

There are 31% more female students enrolled at CSUN than male students, with a gender ratio of 57% women to 43% men, according to CollegeSimplify.com. CSUN has generally high gender diversity within their student body, compared to the U.S. average of 56% female students.

With these factors in mind, CSUN has been consistently ranked as one of the most ethnically diverse schools in the California State University system and the state of California. A Wall Street Journal article recently ranked CSUN the No. 1 College for Diversity in the Western U.S. CSUN ranked third nationwide in the same list.

With 17 cultural clubs and over 300 clubs and organizations to choose from and participate in, CSUN is a melting pot of students looking to jumpstart their careers and further their education in the CSU system, where all are welcome.